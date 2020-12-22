Sixers' Ben Simmons Reacts to James Harden Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons has seen his name linked to trade rumors, but the Sixers All-Star isn't worried.

For weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff and front office made it clear that they have zero intentions of trading their two-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. A report last Thursday disputed that claim, though.

As disgruntled Houston Rockets superstar James Harden continues to push for a trade, the 31-year-old guard has been linked to the Sixers as the team's President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has reportedly shown interest.

Houston wants Ben Simmons packaged together with picks and possibly another player. So far, the Sixers haven't budged, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 76ers have "shown a willingness" to include Simmons if the price is right.

As expected, Simmons' name trended on social media late last Thursday and early on Friday morning as the rumors were nonstop. In order to get a feel on where Simmons' head was at, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers phones him on Thursday night.

"I gave Ben a call last night, but I'm not going to share what we said," Rivers said last Friday before the Sixers defeated the Indiana Pacers for their preseason finale. "You know, it's unfortunate, but it's a part of our business. It is what it is."

Rivers doesn't believe the trade rumors have affected Simmons' mindset, but on Tuesday, the 24-year-old All-Star touched on the situation himself.

"Nah [the rumors don't affect me]," Simmons said after practice on Tuesday. "I come in every day, take it one day at a time, ready to work. I'm with my teammates every day I wake up; every time I got a Sixers uniform on, I'm representing the Sixers."

"My mentality never changes," Simmons continued. "I'm here to win a championship. That goal is never going to change. I know things are always gonna be said in the media with rumors and things like that, but my goal is to come in every day, get better, and help the team that I'm on win championship."

As the rumors continue to spread, Morey and the Sixers' front office deny any and all claims that Simmons is available for a trade involving James Harden. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but for the time being, Simmons is committed to winning games for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_