76ers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their short week with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Following a disappointing blowout loss on Tuesday, Joel Embiid and the Sixers bounced back and upset the Bucks on the road.

Thanks to Embiid's 42 point double-double performance, the Sixers made it out of Milwaukee with a 123-120 victory. With that win, the Sixers went into the NBA All-Star break with a 35-23 record. They currently place third in the Eastern Conference.

After wrapping up Thursday's game, the Sixers returned home, but not with Embiid. Instead, Philadelphia's superstar big man went to Cleveland, Ohio to participate in the 2022 NBA All-Star festivities.

For Embiid, Sunday night's game will be the fourth time he plays in the big showcase. While this season marked Embiid's fifth All-Star nod, he couldn't play in last year's game as he was in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol due to contact tracing.

This year, Embiid's on pace to play in his fourth All-Star Game, with it being his third as a starter. After getting voted in as a starter along with other Eastern Conference frontcourt candidates such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Embiid was selected second overall in the draft by Durant.

Plan on tuning in to watch Team LeBron and Team Durant battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Team LeBron James vs. Team Kevin Durant

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: TNT

Live Stream: Click Here

Game Odds

Spread: Team LeBron -5.5

Moneyline: Team LeBron -225, Team Durant +180

Total O/U: 324.5

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: +650

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook