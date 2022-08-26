Skip to main content
Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announce 2022 Training Camp Site

76ers training camp won't take place in Camden or Philadelphia this offseason.

Doc Rivers has decided to switch things up for the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp this offseason. Rather than having the team reunite in Camden, New Jersey, at the Sixers’ practice facility, Rivers and the squad will hit the road for a temporary location this year.

Last month, ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that the Sixers intended to hold their training camp sessions in Charleston, South Carolina. 

The reason behind Rivers’ decision is so the Sixers can “help prepare for next season without distractions.” In addition, Rivers will encourage his players to learn about the local history in Charleston, according to Spears.

On Friday, the Sixers confirmed that they would go through with holding training camp outside of Camden and have their practice sessions at The Citadel’s basketball arena, the McAlister Field House, a 6,000-seat arena located on the college’s campus in Charleston.

Moving training camp to a different city is nothing new for Rivers’ teams. Back when Rivers coached the Boston Celtics, he had the team prepare for the 2007 season in Rome, and Newport, Rhode Island, for the preparation for the 2008 season.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Rivers had one of his other former teams, the Los Angeles Clippers, prepare for the season in Hawaii. 

Although Rivers probably would’ve liked the Sixers to prepare for the previous two seasons outside of New Jersey and Philadelphia, the NBA’s tight COVID restrictions offered less flexibility for teams.

The Sixers’ 2022 training camp is slated to begin on September 27. Camp will run through October 2. Then, the Sixers will relocate to Brooklyn to take on the Nets for their preseason opener at the Barclays Center on October 3. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

