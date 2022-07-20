Skip to main content
Report: Sixers Set to Hold Different Training Camp This Season

Report: Sixers Set to Hold Different Training Camp This Season

When NBA training camp time rolls around, the Philadelphia 76ers typically hold practice sessions at their main facility in Camden, New Jersey.

However, that isn’t expected to be the case this year. According to ESPN’s Marc Spears, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is bringing back an old tradition of his and will have the team fly to another state to participate in their offseason workouts in a couple of months.

Per Spears’ report, the Sixers will take on Charleston, South Carolina, in the fall. The reason for the trip is to cut out distractions in the City of Brotherly Love and learn the local history in Charleston. 

The Sixers have a critical season coming up. With the Ben Simmons saga in the rearview, the 76ers are now focused on maximizing the potential of the Joel Embiid and James Harden superstar duo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After falling short to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs last season, the Sixers bulked up the depth of the roster by adding prospects such as P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House Jr.

Soon enough, the Sixers will have Harden back on the team with a brand new contract as they look to compete for a title in 2022-2023. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

On the Radar: As the 2022 NBA Draft approached, Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was rumored to have his eyes on Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the Sixers attempted to gain Gordon through the trade market, Morey was ultimately unsuccessful. While the 76ers couldn’t land Gordon back in June, reports indicate that they are still trying to make something work with the Rockets to get the former Sixth Man of the Year in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Morris Wants to Come Home: NBA veteran Markieff Morris never shied away from expressing love for his hometown Philadelphia. While Morris never played basketball professionally in the City of Brotherly Love, he recently revealed that he would like to make that dream become a reality, and he’s wanted to play for the Sixers for quite a while now. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_13894878_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Former Sixer Kyle Korver Set To Join Hawks' Front Office

By Declan Harris4 hours ago
USATSI_18150382_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid, Harden Link Up With New Sixers Addition for a Workout

By Justin Grasso7 hours ago
USATSI_18051734_168388689_lowres (2)
News

James Harden Speaks on ‘Down Year’ With Nets, Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 19, 2022
USATSI_17869424_168388689_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Reveal Preseason Matchup vs. Sixers

By Justin GrassoJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18254285_168388689_lowres (1)
News

James Harden Displays Hunger for a Title in Contract Negotiations

By Justin GrassoJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18264829_168388689_lowres
News

How Could The Sixers Use De'Anthony Melton?

By Declan HarrisJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17945389_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Enter Donovan Mitchell Sweepstakes

By Justin GrassoJul 17, 2022
USATSI_15843773_168388689_lowres
News

Mock Trade Moves Shake Milton to Timberwolves

By Justin GrassoJul 17, 2022