76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3
The first-seeded Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards to the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday for the first of a possible seven-game series. Being that Philly defeated Washington three times in the regular season, it came as no surprise that Philadelphia took Game 1 of the series.
When Game 2 rolled around, the Wizards didn't look much more improved. While Bradley Beal certainly kept Washington in the matchup, the Sixers were simply better and showed that much as their key players dominated in the first three quarters, allowing bench players to pick up minutes in the fourth quarter.
Following a Game 2 victory over the Wizards, the Sixers hit the road to travel to DC where they will compete for Game 3. The one and only time the Sixers faced the Wizards on the road this season, Philly dominated as they picked up a 127-101 win.
The Wizards are hopeful that Saturday's game can give them a boost as they're expecting more fans in the building rooting for them. However, the Sixers have proven themselves to be a tough squad to defeat this season.
Plan on tuning in for the Game 3 matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards in DC? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards
Game 3
Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Capital One Arena
How to Watch
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN
Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington/ESPN
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM
76ers Stream: Click Here
Wizards Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Sixers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -235, WAS +194
O/U: 229.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel