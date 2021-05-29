76ers vs. Wizards: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 3

The first-seeded Philadelphia 76ers welcomed the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards to the Wells Fargo Center last Saturday for the first of a possible seven-game series. Being that Philly defeated Washington three times in the regular season, it came as no surprise that Philadelphia took Game 1 of the series.

When Game 2 rolled around, the Wizards didn't look much more improved. While Bradley Beal certainly kept Washington in the matchup, the Sixers were simply better and showed that much as their key players dominated in the first three quarters, allowing bench players to pick up minutes in the fourth quarter.

Following a Game 2 victory over the Wizards, the Sixers hit the road to travel to DC where they will compete for Game 3. The one and only time the Sixers faced the Wizards on the road this season, Philly dominated as they picked up a 127-101 win.

The Wizards are hopeful that Saturday's game can give them a boost as they're expecting more fans in the building rooting for them. However, the Sixers have proven themselves to be a tough squad to defeat this season.

Plan on tuning in for the Game 3 matchup between the Sixers and the Wizards in DC? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Game 3

Date: Saturday, May 29, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Capital One Arena

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN

Wizards TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington/ESPN

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Wizards Listen: WFED 1500 AM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Wizards Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -5.5

Moneyline: PHI -235, WAS +194

O/U: 229.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel