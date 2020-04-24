Best of SI: Jerry Jones Conducted Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft From a Yacht

All76ers
Ahead of the NFL draft, a lot of attention was paid to the home draft setups of league decision makers. Every day, a new photo emerged of a coach or a GM sitting in front of a Minority Report-like battery of screens, designed to make you think they were taking this draft more seriously than anybody else.

It’s just a conference call, though. All you need is the list of players you’ve been agonizing over for months, a computer to join the league’s Zoom call and one or maybe two phones to work out trades. You can do it from anywhere. In fact, the majority of coaches and GMs drafted from fairly standard home offices. (Bill Belichick was in the kitchen of his Nantucket vacation home.)

Jerry Jones’s office was far from standard, though. Here’s what viewers saw when Jones’s Cowboys were on the clock at No. 17. 

I thought at first that Jerry was in a basement of some kind. Maybe the circular windows led to an indoor pool, or a sauna. They sure looked like portholes but it would be crazy to think he was on a seafaring vessel, right? 

Wrong. Jones, as ESPN’s Don Van Natta points out, was aboard his $250 million yacht, the 357-foot Bravo Eugenia. 

Jones purchased the ship in late 2018. It can accommodate 14 guests, plus a crew of 30, and features amenities like a full-sized gym, spa and two helipads.

