After months of studying prospects’ tape and reading mock drafts, the 2020 NFL draft is finally here. As many expected, the Bengals took QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, and Washington took DE Chase Young with the second pick.

Below is our instant analysis and grades for every Round 1 pick.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow

By all appearances, Cincinnati’s commitment to Burrow has been strong and steady from the start. The only reasonable knock on LSU’s 2019 breakout star is his lack of top-level arm strength, but that’s not to say Burrow can’t still make every throw. What sets him apart is how he gets to those throws. He sees and exploits the entire width of the field; he moves calmly, courageously and craftily within the pocket, and has good enough wheels to make plays outside of it. There’s no task in Zac Taylor’s zone-based, play-action-oriented offense that Burrow can’t perform. Getting him to quickly maximize the potential of those tasks will require better play at offensive line and wide receiver, areas the Bengals could address later in this draft but will also improve by default with wide receiver A.J. Green and 2019 first-round left tackle Jonah Williams returning to health. This can be a whole different Bengals offense in 2020.

GRADE: A

2. Washington: EDGE Chase Young

Washington entered this draft with many needs, and pass rusher was not one of them. Tenth-year veteran Ryan Kerrigan still offers quality burst and bendability, and the team spent a first-round pick last season on Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat. Inside, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis is coming off a quietly strong 2019 season, and alongside him are relatively recent first-round picks Jonathan Allen (2017) and Da’Ron Payne (’18). So no, Washington did not need Chase Young, but that doesn’t make them wrong for taking him. Sometimes talent is too immense to pass up. Many scouts see Young as the type of explosive difference-maker who only comes along once every few years. No team has ever rued having too many quality pass rushers, especially not if that team runs a 4-3 gap-based, zone-oriented scheme like new head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio are expected to install.

GRADE: A-

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah

No team played more man coverage than the Lions last season, which is a philosophy that head coach Matt Patricia brought over from New England. In that same vein, Patricia also puts a huge emphasis on matchups, having specific corners travel almost everywhere with specific receivers week after week. You must have a true No. 1 corner to consistently do this. What reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has brought to New England, the Lions hope Okudah will bring to Detroit. He’s a slightly different style of corner than the physical Gilmore; what scouts liked most about Okudah is he has the agility to mirror wide receivers. The Lions, who like to have multiple safeties helping in coverage, often instruct their corners to play in the low hip pocket of their man. Okudah shined with that at Ohio State. The only negative here is Detroit GM Bob Quinn probably felt he could get a quality corner a few picks later in the draft, but he did not get an enticing enough package to trade down.

GRADE: B+

