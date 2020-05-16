All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Michael Jordan's Daughter Once Used Google to Find out About His NBA Career

SI Wire

I don’t know how I came to learn about how great Michael Jordan was. I was not even six during MJ’s final year with the Bulls. I vaguely remember him coming out of retirement to join the Wizards and people on SportsCenter making a big deal out of it, so it seemed like something I should care about.

Jordan’s daughter Jasmine is roughly my age and, despite being Michael Jordan’s daughter, also didn’t really get why people were so obsessed with her dad. Jasmine told the Associated Press that when she was a kid, she had to resort to using Google to see what all the fuss was about. 

“When I was a child, and growing up during the time, I didn't really understand what was happening because I was so young, and it just didn't really resonate with me until I got older,” Jasmine said. “I laugh because I actually Googled my dad at one point just to figure it out. I was like, why is everyone so intrigued by you, you're just dad, you're not that cool. But lo and behold, he was kind of a big deal. So it's definitely been something that's been eye-opening.”

Jasmine was born on Dec. 7, 1992, which would make her five-and-a-half at the time of Jordan’s last championship and 10 years old when he played his final NBA game. Nobody understands what their father does for a living at that age, even if they’re the greatest of all time. 

Click Here to read "Michael Jordan’s Daughter Needed to Use Google to Figure Out Why Her Dad Was Such a Big Deal," for FREE at Sports Illustrated. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best of SI: Will the Pandemic Crash National Women's Soccer League?

With interest at a peak following the World Cup, the NWSL seemed poised to finally make a leap—until COVID-19 stopped the 2020 season before it could begin.

SI Wire

76ers' Brett Brown Reveals Ideal Number for Joel Embiid's Playoff Minutes

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently revealed how many minutes he would like for Joel Embiid to play in the NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Praises Ben Simmons' 'Outstanding' Effort During Recovery

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently recalled the game when Ben Simmons injured his back, and re-visited the disturbing details.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Revisiting Allen Iverson's 2001 NBA MVP Speech

On this day in 2001, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson was named the MVP of the NBA.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Al Horford Linked to Detroit Pistons as Potential Trade Target

Philadelphia 76ers reserve big man Al Horford has been recently linked to the Detroit Pistons as a potential trade target.

Justin Grasso

If 76ers Don't Resume, Glenn Robinson III & Alec Burks Could Benefit in Free Agency

Philadelphia 76ers trade acquisitions Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III look forward to hitting the NBA Free Agency market this offseason. If the 2019-2020 season concludes without resuming, they could both benefit from the canceled season.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Where Does College Football Stand Amidst This Global Crisis?

Ross Dellenger delves into the trials and tribulations that College Football and the NCAA face as the start of the next season comes closer.

SI Wire

Ben Simmons: Matisse Thybulle 'Knows He's One of NBA's Best Defenders'

Philadelphia 76ers star point guard Ben Simmons recently talked about how confident Matisse Thybulle is on the defensive side of the ball.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Mike Scott Provided 600 Meals to Overnight Staff at CHOP

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Mike Scott teamed up with Red Bull to donate 600 meals to the overnight staff at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Land Stanford Guard in Mock Draft

In NBC Sports Philly's latest 2020 NBA Draft prediction, the Philadelphia 76ers land a pure shooter from Standford in Tyrell Terry.

Justin Grasso