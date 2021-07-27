Report: Bradley Beal Wanted Sam Cassell to be Wizards' Coach

This NBA offseason has the chance to cause a major power shift within the league. Now we might see not one, but two elite-level players get traded to new teams.

All eyes were on the Portland Trail Blazers to see what will happen with Damian Lillard, but now the focus has shifted to the Washington Wizards after reports emerged that Bradley Beal might request a trade.

Both players can turn a near-contender into a superteam instantly. If either of them requests a trade, a good portion of the league will be stockpiling their assets in an attempt to land one of the All-Star guards.

One factor that might play a role in Beal's departure is the Wizards' head coaching search. Washington parted ways with Scott Brooks this offseason and hired Wes Unseld Jr. as his replacement.

Typically, the franchise cornerstone plays a part when a team brings in a new head coach. That does not seem to be the case with Washington.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that Beal's top choice was Sixers' assistant Sam Cassell, and he was frustrated Cassell didn't get a second interview.

Cassell has previous ties with Beal as he was an assistant for the Wizards in Beal's first seasons. He has also received high praise from John Wall in the past. Someone Beal considers a close friend.

This development is certainly something to keep an eye on as this saga rages on. If Beal wanted to play for Cassell, it might give the Sixers an edge in trade talks.

Beal has already mentioned he would welcome joining the Sixers, and Cassell might play a role in that. Daryl Morey will take anything that gives him a leg up on the competition.

Between having Beal's top coaching choice and being able to headline a package with Ben Simmons, the Sixers should be the frontrunner to acquire him if he wants out of Washington.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.