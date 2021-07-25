NBA Rumors: Beal Considering Trade from Wizards

When discussing NBA players who need a change of scenery, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal has always been atop the list. The three-time All-Star has cemented himself as one of the top guards in the league despite being on a rebuilding team.

Beal has remained committed to the Wizards through the years, similar to the Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. His goal was always to build a contender with the team that drafted him.

It appears that Beal's mindset might be starting to change. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report recently reported that Beal is considering a trade request out of Washington.

Beal, 27, is in the prime years of his career. He is coming off a second straight season of posting 30-plus points per game, scoring a career-high 31.3 PPG in 2021. The Wizards found themselves in the postseason this year but got eliminated by the Sixers in five games.

Fischer's report stated that Beal does not have a clear list of desired destinations but has teams he would welcome joining. Among the possible landing spots mentioned were the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Sixers.

As we know, Daryl Morey is looking to land an All-Star in return for Ben Simmons. Going for a big name like Beal is the exact type of splash Morey is known for making.

From a fit standpoint, Beal is perfect for the Sixers. He gives them a shot creator on the perimeter and puts an elite scorer alongside Joel Embiid. Defenses would be forced to pick their poison deal with a duo of that caliber.

The only danger of trading for Beal is his contract. He is only under contract for the next two seasons, leaving a short window to convince him to sign long-term.

If Beal does decide to request a trade, there will be a long list of teams looking to acquire him. With a package headlined by Ben Simmons, the Sixers should be able to put together one of the more enticing offers for Washington.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.