The Philadelphia 76ers are set to open up their preseason on Monday night with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Considering it’s the first of four meaningless matchups for both teams, each squad will miss some key members when they take the floor on Monday night.

It’s unclear who won’t get the nod to play for the Sixers, but the Nets confirmed that multiple veterans are guaranteed to miss Monday’s game, including the newly signed veteran T.J. Warren and the former Sixers sharpshooter, Seth Curry, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.



Seth Curry made it clear last year that he would like to re-sign with the Philadelphia 76ers when his current contract is up. After re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks, Curry found himself traded to the Sixers during the 2020 NBA Draft.

After spending one season with the Sixers, Curry was hopeful he would find a long-term home. Unfortunately, a blockbuster trade at the 2022 deadline sent Curry to another organization.

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia finally concluded in February. After months of drama following a disappointing playoff run in 2021, Simmons received his wish to be traded. The three-time All-Star was the face of the blockbuster deal that landed the Sixers James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets.

Philadelphia veterans Andre Drummond and Curry were also sent to the Nets in the deal. Although Drummond moved on after one season by signing with the Chicago Bulls in free agency, Curry remains a member of the Nets, with one season left on his current deal.

Throughout the 2021-2022 season, Curry battled a lingering ankle injury. He missed eight of 27 matchups with the Nets last year following the trade. While Curry was hopeful of making his preseason debut against his former team on Monday night, the Nets will give him an additional day of recovery to rest up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.