Chicago Bulls Hiring Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley as General Manager

Justin Grasso

The Chicago Bulls have been the talk of the NBA throughout the entire COVID-19 suspension. Lately, it's been because of the Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance' since it has been airing on ESPN the last couple of weeks. Before that, however, Chicago was making the news due to their significant changes in the front office.

A few weeks ago, the Bulls were looking long and hard for their top executive. They've interviewed a handful of candidates, which surprisingly included former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo. Eventually, the Bulls landed on Arturas Karnisovas from the Denver Nuggets front office -- which they ultimately hired. 

The next step for Chicago was to find a new General Manager. At first, several candidates were considered with no clear-cut favorite involved. Mark Hughes from the LA Clippers, Matt Lloyd from the Orlando Magic, Michael Finley from the Dallas Mavericks, and 76ers' Assistant General Manager, Marc Eversley, were all gaining interest from Karnisovas and the Bulls organization over the last few weeks.

On April 14th, the 76ers granted permission to Chicago so they could interview Eversley for the position. After a while, the status of the search went quiet. The Chicago Bulls made it clear they weren't going to rush into looking for their newest General Manager as they have plenty of time to figure it out. On Monday, though, the team has come to a conclusion and decided to hire Philadelphia 76ers' Marc Eversley as their new General Manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

