Bulls Granted Permission to Interview 76ers' Marc Eversley

Justin Grasso

There hasn't been much going on around the NBA. After all, the league is at a standstill until further notice. After the COVID-19 pandemic made a breakthrough within the NBA, the league had to shut its operation down and go on a hiatus. Initially, a 30-day break was set in place, but since then, there have been several changes to the rules.

Thirty days is up, and the NBA has no return set right now. Initially, teams were granted permission to allow players to practice in team facilities, but now all practice venues are shut down. And finally, the NBA and the NBAPA have a moratorium in place. Therefore, no personnel changes are possible.

Really, the only basketball-related business moves teams can do at this time is make changes to the front office or coaching staff. Therefore, all eyes have been on the front office situation in Chicago. As expected, the Chicago Bulls were looking to make some significant changes to its front office.

It all started with finding what they referred to as the team's Top Executive. After considering multiple candidates, including former Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Bryan Colangelo, the Bulls filled the position with Arturas Karnisovas. 

Now, Chicago is on the lookout for its next General Manager, and their future potential hire could be from within the Sixers' front office. Last week, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there were several candidates on the Bulls radar, including Mark Hughes from the Clippers, Matt Lloyd from the Magic, and Sixers' Vice President of Player Personnel, Marc Eversley. 

As of Tuesday, the Sixers have granted Chicago permission to move forward with interviewing Eversley, according to a league source. As for the other two potential hires, they will move forward with the interviewing process, too, per Wojnarowski. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

