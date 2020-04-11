All76ers
Bulls Will Consider 76ers' Marc Eversley for Vacant GM Position

Justin Grasso

As of late, the Chicago Bulls have been the talk of the NBA. With the league on an indefinite suspension for what's shaping up to be a couple of months without any gameplay, Chicago is taking its time searching to fill some vacant positions in the front office.

Over the last few days, the Bulls organization was searching for somebody around the league to fill their top executive position. Finally, after interviewing with several candidates (including former 76ers General Manager, Bryan Colangelo) the Bulls have found their guy in former Denver Nuggets General Manager, Arturas Karnisovas.

Now, Karnisovas is on the search to fill the General Manager vacancy in the front office, and that job search will be linked to the Philadelphia 76ers as well. 

Sixers' Vice President of Player Personnel, Marc Eversley, is currently on the Bulls' radar. Eversley joined the Sixers back in 2016, as he was hired by Colangelo, who was running the front office at the time. And now, the veteran VP is getting some recognition around the league once again as he's reportedly interviewing for Chicago's General Manager position, according to ESPN NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski.

Just because Eversley's getting a consideration, doesn't mean he's a lock to head off to Chicago. Per Wojnarowski's report, there are a handful of candidates in the mix for the Bulls GM spot, which includes Calvin Booth of the Denver Nuggets, Mark Hughes of the Clippers, and Matt Lloyd of the Magic.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

