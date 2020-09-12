For the first time in seven years, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the hunt for a new head coach. So far, a handful of names have been linked to the Sixers, including Jay Wright, Dave Joerger, Ime Udoka, Billy Donovan, and most notably, Ty Lue.

With Wright withdrawing from his candidacy, and Joerger and Udoka sizzling out as candidates, Donovan and Lue seem most likely to land the job for the time being. The Sixers don't intend to rush to a decision, though.

As the organization will prioritize front office changes first, the Sixers are going to practice patience as they search for a new head coach. And the longer they wait to do so, the more candidates pop up on the radar.

Lately, former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a general head coaching candidate in the NBA. Although it's the Indiana Pacers, and not the 76ers, looking at Billups as a potential hire, there is a chance the five-time All-Star could end up on the Sixers' coaching staff without running the show himself.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski this week, Billups is exploring the idea of getting into coaching -- despite having zero experience thus far. While he's likely to get a fair shot at the Pacers' head coaching position, the competition will be stiff. And considering Indiana is in a position to compete in the Eastern Conference with the right candidate, they might avoid the same route as the Brooklyn Nets and take experience over hopeful potential.

If that's the case, Billups could explore the idea of getting his start as a top assistant during the 2020-2021 season, and he's already discussed joining forces with one of the Sixers' most notable candidates this offseason, according to Wojnarowski.

"Clippers assistant Ty Lue has discussed with Billups the possibility of him joining Lue as his top assistant coach should he land a head-coaching job this offseason," Wojnarowski wrote earlier this week.

As the Sixers are expected to "aggressively" pursue Lue this offseason, and the interest between Lue and the Sixers is apparently mutual, there's a strong possibility the Clippers assistant gets a chance to revamp his career as a head coach. And if that's the case, Billups could get his first coaching opportunity alongside Lue with the 76ers next season.

