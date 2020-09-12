SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

How Chauncey Billups Could end up on Philadelphia 76ers' Coaching Staff

Justin Grasso

For the first time in seven years, the Philadelphia 76ers are on the hunt for a new head coach. So far, a handful of names have been linked to the Sixers, including Jay Wright, Dave Joerger, Ime Udoka, Billy Donovan, and most notably, Ty Lue. 

With Wright withdrawing from his candidacy, and Joerger and Udoka sizzling out as candidates, Donovan and Lue seem most likely to land the job for the time being. The Sixers don't intend to rush to a decision, though.

As the organization will prioritize front office changes first, the Sixers are going to practice patience as they search for a new head coach. And the longer they wait to do so, the more candidates pop up on the radar.

Lately, former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups has emerged as a general head coaching candidate in the NBA. Although it's the Indiana Pacers, and not the 76ers, looking at Billups as a potential hire, there is a chance the five-time All-Star could end up on the Sixers' coaching staff without running the show himself. 

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski this week, Billups is exploring the idea of getting into coaching -- despite having zero experience thus far. While he's likely to get a fair shot at the Pacers' head coaching position, the competition will be stiff. And considering Indiana is in a position to compete in the Eastern Conference with the right candidate, they might avoid the same route as the Brooklyn Nets and take experience over hopeful potential.

If that's the case, Billups could explore the idea of getting his start as a top assistant during the 2020-2021 season, and he's already discussed joining forces with one of the Sixers' most notable candidates this offseason, according to Wojnarowski.

"Clippers assistant Ty Lue has discussed with Billups the possibility of him joining Lue as his top assistant coach should he land a head-coaching job this offseason," Wojnarowski wrote earlier this week. 

As the Sixers are expected to "aggressively" pursue Lue this offseason, and the interest between Lue and the Sixers is apparently mutual, there's a strong possibility the Clippers assistant gets a chance to revamp his career as a head coach. And if that's the case, Billups could get his first coaching opportunity alongside Lue with the 76ers next season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Latest Details on 2020-2021 Season Plans

As the NBA is getting ready to wrap up the 2019-2020 season, decision-makers are working on plans for the 2020-2021 season on the fly.

Justin Grasso

Trade Suggestion Creates Two Reunions for 76ers

Bleacher Report recently created a hypothetical trade suggestion between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Justin Grasso

by

dac813

NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Could Have Sights Set on Sixers

Recent NBA rumors suggest that Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni could have his sights set on the Sixers if he departs with the Rockets.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Gaining Head Coach Interest

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicates that former Pistons star Chauncey Billups is gaining some steam in the Pacers' head coaching vacancy.

Justin Grasso

76ers' 2020-2021 Season Won't Begin Until After Christmas

A recent roundup of NBA rumors indicate that the Philadelphia 76ers' 2020-2021 season likely won't begin until after Christmas this year.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Billy Donovan Rejected a Future With Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers head coaching candidate rejected a future with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a report from Shams Charania.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft Likely to be Held in November

A new report indicates that the 2020 NBA Draft will be pushed back, and is likely to happen at some point in November.

Justin Grasso

Dame Lillard Weighs in on a Ben Simmons Debate

Portland Trail Blazers star Dame Lillard recently answered a question regarding 76ers' Ben Simmons on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

NBA 2K21: 76ers Roster Ratings

With the latest installment of the 2K series, what are the Philadelphia 76ers roster ratings in NBA 2K21?

Justin Grasso

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Plans to Keep Making YouTube Vlogs

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle intends on continuing to make YouTube videos, despite being out of the NBA bubble.

Justin Grasso