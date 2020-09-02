Philadelphia 76ers Expected to 'Aggressively' Pursue Ty Lue

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to aggressively pursue Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue this offseason, according to Sports Illustrated's Senior Writer, Chris Mannix.

Just last week, the Sixers ended a seven-year run with head coach Brett Brown just a day after the team failed to pick up a single win against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Moving on from Brown was to be expected. And many expected the Sixers to pursue Ty Lue as well. A few weeks back, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski hinted at the Sixers' potential interest in Lue, as many teams have their eyes on the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach.

Lue is familiar with not only getting a team to the NBA Finals -- but he's also won a seven-game championship series back in 2016. Combine Lue's championship-winning past with the fact that he's dealt with multiple notable stars on one roster, and the Clippers assistant is gaining strong interest from numerous teams -- specifically the Philadelphia 76ers.

As Brett Brown failed to get the most out of a Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons-led Sixers, Philly's front office will prioritize hiring the coach who can maximize their potential. According to Mannix, the Sixers have a strong interest in Lue, and the interest is apparently mutual at this point.

So far, only a handful of candidates have been linked to the Sixers' head coaching vacancy, which includes Dave Joerger, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, and Jay Wright. As of Wednesday, Wright made it clear he's staying at Villanova. While the other three could very well still be in the mix, there isn't a single candidate who has been linked to the 76ers more than Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_