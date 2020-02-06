All76ers
Top Stories
News

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

Well, it looks like Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Al Horford has opened up a can of worms. As the Sixers' road struggles continue on this three-game skid, patience has begun to wear thin in Philadelphia for the time being.

After the Sixers' third-straight loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the team felt frustrated. Ben Simmons mentioned the Sixers played soft, and his teammate Mike Scott agreed. Meanwhile, Al Horford slipped up and said that there's "some stuff going on" in the Sixers' locker room on Wednesday, and they will try their best to keep it internal.

The entire quote from Horford doesn't sound as bad as many made it seem, but the fact that he revealed some internal struggles are going on raised a ton of questions. Who is the problem? What is the problem? And how can it be fixed?

There aren't any definitive answers for those questions at the moment. But FS1 commentator Chris Broussard claims that the root of the issues stems from the Sixers' two young superstars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Apparently, Broussard has heard there's some jealousy brewing between Embiid and Simmons. Based on his claims, both Embiid and Simmons have aspirations to be "more celebrity than superstar basketball players." Here's the clip and the full quote below:

"In the locker room, Embiid wants to be the man. Simmons wants to be the man; they are jealous of one another. They are jealous of the spotlight that one another gets not recognizing that they both get the spotlight! They're both superstars! They both seem to be more concerned. . . according to people in that situation, they both want to be more celebrity than superstar basketball players."

"I'm told that other players talked to them as some sort of players meeting, or something like that where they talked to Embiid and Simmons were like 'Look, you guys gotta lead us, you gotta get it together we should be much better.' Embiid and Simmons accepted that, but we'll see how it plays out on the court."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

When Will Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

After picking up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from the Warriors, the two new 76ers will have to wait a little before debuting for the team.

Justin Grasso

Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Two Sixers, Trey Burke, and Jonah Bolden were not with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Trade for Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Devastated Warriors Locker Room

After the Sixers acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson for draft picks, the Golden State Warriors' locker room didn't take the news so well.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' GM Elton Brand Isn't Finished Making Moves Just Yet

Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand has made his first in-season trade on the day of the deadline, but he's not quite finished.

Justin Grasso

76ers Finalize a Deal to Acquire Warriors' Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly finished a deal to acquire Golden State Warriors guards, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons' Luke Kennard Could Still Be in Play for Sixers

Pistons guard Luke Kennard looked to be off the Sixers' board on Tuesday. However, the deal might've fallen through.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in Pistons' Markieff Morris

The Sixers are reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons power forward, Markieff Morris.

Justin Grasso

Al Horford Admits Sixers' Locker Room Has 'Stuff Going On'

Sixers veteran Al Horford hints at the team having potential locker room concerns.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Nearing Return, Out vs. Bucks on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson is getting close to returning, but not close enough to face the Bucks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso