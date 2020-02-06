Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Well, it looks like Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Al Horford has opened up a can of worms. As the Sixers' road struggles continue on this three-game skid, patience has begun to wear thin in Philadelphia for the time being.

After the Sixers' third-straight loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, the team felt frustrated. Ben Simmons mentioned the Sixers played soft, and his teammate Mike Scott agreed. Meanwhile, Al Horford slipped up and said that there's "some stuff going on" in the Sixers' locker room on Wednesday, and they will try their best to keep it internal.

The entire quote from Horford doesn't sound as bad as many made it seem, but the fact that he revealed some internal struggles are going on raised a ton of questions. Who is the problem? What is the problem? And how can it be fixed?

There aren't any definitive answers for those questions at the moment. But FS1 commentator Chris Broussard claims that the root of the issues stems from the Sixers' two young superstars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Apparently, Broussard has heard there's some jealousy brewing between Embiid and Simmons. Based on his claims, both Embiid and Simmons have aspirations to be "more celebrity than superstar basketball players." Here's the clip and the full quote below:

"In the locker room, Embiid wants to be the man. Simmons wants to be the man; they are jealous of one another. They are jealous of the spotlight that one another gets not recognizing that they both get the spotlight! They're both superstars! They both seem to be more concerned. . . according to people in that situation, they both want to be more celebrity than superstar basketball players."

"I'm told that other players talked to them as some sort of players meeting, or something like that where they talked to Embiid and Simmons were like 'Look, you guys gotta lead us, you gotta get it together we should be much better.' Embiid and Simmons accepted that, but we'll see how it plays out on the court."

