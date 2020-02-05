Al Horford Admits Sixers' Locker Room Has 'Stuff Going On'

Are there problems within the Philadelphia 76ers locker room? It sure seems like it. From the outside looking in, some say the Sixers do not look like a team that has a roster full of players that enjoy playing with each other on the court all the time.

Sure, when they do go on a winning streak, everything seems fine. But as of late, the Sixers haven't been winning. On the road this year, Philly has struggled more than any other playoff contender in the NBA.

With a record of 9-18 when playing away, the 76ers have yet to find an answer to winning in other teams' arenas. For a squad that had first-seed aspirations, that's a tough pill to swallow, considering we're now more than halfway through the year.

They say winning cures all in sports, but it takes everybody to be on the same page to do that. Right now, the Sixers aren't able to collectively get on a similar wavelength with one another. And because of that, it seems to be causing some friction within the locker room.

Back in December, we got a taste of what's going on in Philly when starting shooting guard Josh Richardson called out the team's lack of accountability. Then just the other night, Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons admitted the team has been playing 'soft.'

On Wednesday, when a reporter asked Sixers' respected veteran big man Al Horford if anybody needs to be singled out for some of the team's issues, Horford confessed that something has been going down. "You know, there's some stuff going on in our locker room," Horford admitted. "We'll keep that internal. But we all know we need to be better, we need to step it up, and it's a great opportunity to do it tomorrow."

The Sixers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. After losing three-straight games on the road, the 76ers need this win a lot more than the first-seeded Bucks do. Will the behind-the-scenes call out game light a fire under this team before Thursday? That remains to be seen. It will be interesting to see how the Sixers react to their struggles this time around as issues develop internally.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_