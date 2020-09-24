Clippers' Ty Lue Still in the Mix for 76ers' HC Job

A month ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the Brett Brown era after seven seasons. At this point, the Sixers are deep into the search for a new leader, but they have yet to decide on who they want to bring in at the moment.

The first pool of candidates contained coaches who are either not coaching in the NBA currently or on another head coach's staff. The list included former Kings coach Mike Joerger, Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Villanova's head coach Jay Wright, and Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Joerger and Brown haven't made much noise since their initial mention with the Sixers, while Jay Wright shot down any chance of leaving Nova for Philly's pro team. Ty Lue, on the other hand, has remained in the running the replace Brett Brown for the last month.

However, he doesn't seem to be the favorite at the moment. As the Rockets parted ways with Mike D'Antoni and the Thunder moved on from Billy Donovan, those two earned some significant interest from the Sixers as of late.

Before the 76ers could get Donovan back in for second interviews, he ended up coming to an agreement to join the Chicago Bulls -- leaving the Sixers' top candidates down to Lue and D'Antoni. Lately, D'Antoni's name has been picking up some serious steam in Philly, making it seem like it's his job to lose.

But according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Ty Lue "remains a top candidate." Lue, who has experience coaching a championship-winning team, which was filled with multiple stars on it, interested the Sixers as they need a coach who can manage and get the best out of guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

With D'Antoni also in the mix, the Sixers are intrigued by his experience, creativeness, and familiarity with the organization. Although both coaches have been linked to the Sixers heavily during different timeframes, they still remain the top candidates as the search seems to be far from over right now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_