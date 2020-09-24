SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Clippers' Ty Lue Still in the Mix for 76ers' HC Job

Justin Grasso

A month ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the Brett Brown era after seven seasons. At this point, the Sixers are deep into the search for a new leader, but they have yet to decide on who they want to bring in at the moment.

The first pool of candidates contained coaches who are either not coaching in the NBA currently or on another head coach's staff. The list included former Kings coach Mike Joerger, Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Villanova's head coach Jay Wright, and Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Joerger and Brown haven't made much noise since their initial mention with the Sixers, while Jay Wright shot down any chance of leaving Nova for Philly's pro team. Ty Lue, on the other hand, has remained in the running the replace Brett Brown for the last month.

However, he doesn't seem to be the favorite at the moment. As the Rockets parted ways with Mike D'Antoni and the Thunder moved on from Billy Donovan, those two earned some significant interest from the Sixers as of late.

Before the 76ers could get Donovan back in for second interviews, he ended up coming to an agreement to join the Chicago Bulls -- leaving the Sixers' top candidates down to Lue and D'Antoni. Lately, D'Antoni's name has been picking up some serious steam in Philly, making it seem like it's his job to lose.

But according to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Ty Lue "remains a top candidate." Lue, who has experience coaching a championship-winning team, which was filled with multiple stars on it, interested the Sixers as they need a coach who can manage and get the best out of guys like Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. 

With D'Antoni also in the mix, the Sixers are intrigued by his experience, creativeness, and familiarity with the organization. Although both coaches have been linked to the Sixers heavily during different timeframes, they still remain the top candidates as the search seems to be far from over right now. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid Reportedly Approves of Mike D'Antoni Interest

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has recently given the team his blessing to look into hiring Mike D'Antoni as the coach, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Open to Trades Depending on Coaching Hire

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers are open to making some trades if they decide to hire Mike D'Antoni as the head coach.

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Search Down to Ty Lue and Mike D'Antoni?

With Billy Donovan out of the picture, is the 76ers' head coach search down to just Ty Lue and Mike D'Anotni?

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Rumblings Getting 'Much Louder'

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for a new head coach, Mike D'Antoni rumblings are reportedly getting much louder.

Justin Grasso

Is Ben Simmons Viewed as a Top Player to Build Around?

After HoopsHype polled several NBA executives around the league regarding which top young players are the best to build around, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons earned quite a few votes.

Justin Grasso

Adam Silver Predicts 2020-2021 NBA Season Start Month

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't sure when the 2020-2021 season will begin, but recently the league's top decision-maker has offered his prediction.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Hire 76ers HC Candidate Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as their next head coach. Donovan happened to be one of the three notable coaching candidates on the Philadelphia 76ers' radar.

Justin Grasso

76ers Have Competition With Rockets for Ty Lue's Services

Along with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets have some serious interest in Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Pacers Interviewed Billy Donovan Recently

As a number of NBA teams search for a new head coach, former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan is gaining interest from the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers Haven't Forgotten About Front Offices Changes

It's been a while since Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand mentioned front office changes could be coming, but the team hasn't forgotten about it.

Justin Grasso