Danny Green Unsure of His Future With Sixers After Injury

Going into the 2020-2021 NBA season, Danny Green entered his first season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on a contract year.

Following a one-season stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly flipped to Philadelphia.

As a sharpshooting veteran presence, Green was valuable for the Sixers. Therefore, the front office brought him back on a two-year contract, with the second season non-guaranteed.

Unfortunately for Green, his 2021-2022 season was full of injuries. Green appeared in just 62 games during the regular season after missing only three games during his first stint with the Sixers.

Green didn't suffer any season-threatening injuries throughout the regular season, but he was ruled out for consecutive games due to multiple setbacks on the five occasions he missed time. Then, Green suffered his most significant injury yet when the playoffs rolled around — a torn ACL and LCL.

During the first quarter of the Sixers' Game 6 matchup against Miami in the second round of the playoffs, Green went out with his knee injury and missed the remainder of the game. After getting an MRI the following morning, Green received the unfortunate news that his injury would require surgery.

One would assume that Green's 2022-2023 season is in jeopardy, but the veteran is confident he'll be back by the time the 2023 All-Star break rolls around. Whether he'll be a member of the Sixers or not is a different story.

Will Green Be Back in Philly?

"I don't know what they're gonna do," said Green on his Sirius XM Podcast, 'Inside the Green Room.' "I said in this league, you know, it's a business, you just expect the worst and hope for the best."

Green has another year on his contract with the Sixers, but it doesn't become fully guaranteed until July. According to the veteran, he has yet to sit down and discuss his future with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

"I think I would be able to play at least half the season or at least the tail end of the season before playoffs," Green finished. "They might say, not pick it up. Or they might trade it. That's part of the business. So we haven't spoken yet."

