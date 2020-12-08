News
Daryl Morey Welcomes Danny Green to Sixers on Twitter

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey expresses excitement for Danny Green's arrival.
Daryl Morey came from the Houston Rockets to the Philadelphia 76ers with a clear-cut plan. . . Surround Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons with shooters. Morey, who established himself as an active deal-maker in the NBA since joining the Rockets' front office, was expected to come to Philly and immediately start making things happen.

Just days after the NBA lifted the trade moratorium, Morey delivered. Hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, Morey struck his first deal as the Sixers President. He sent Al Horford, picks, and the rights to Vasilije Micic to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson, and Vincent Poirier. 

While Ferguson and Poirier are likely to obtain reserve roles on the Sixers, Danny Green will very much be a big part of the Sixers' 2020-2021 season. Just last year, Green started in 68 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although the veteran guard was a complement to the Lakers' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Green was a solid contributor as he averaged eight points-per-game while shooting 36-percent from three. It's unclear if Green will crack the Sixers' starting lineup or not -- but regardless of how he gets his minutes -- Morey is excited to have him around.

Like Sixers center Dwight Howard, Green was just a member of the Lakers a few months ago. Now, he'll have to quickly turn things around and gear up for a possible playoff run with the Philadephia 76ers.

Although the 33-year-old guard is past his prime, Green is still very much a reliable contributor as he can score, shoot threes, and play solid defense. While his on-court abilities will surely help the 76ers next year -- his veteran leadership might be the most valuable asset Green brings to a team that's supplied with young stars.

