As the Philadelphia 76ers enter an offseason with the desire to acquire shooters, Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield looks like a logical trade target. And lately, the veteran guard has made it known he's interested in the idea of joining the Sixers based on his social media activity.

But now that former Kings head coach Dave Joerger is joining the Sixers to assist the recently hired Doc Rivers, Hield might change his mind about the idea of getting traded to the 76ers. Hield doesn't have much leverage in his situation. Just last year, he agreed to a four-year extension with the Kings.

Once the 27-year-old shooting guard found himself coming off the bench, though, he wasn't exactly thrilled with his situation. At this point, Hield is reportedly disgruntled and unwilling to communicate with his head coach, Luke Walton. Barring any changes of heart coming from Hield's side, Sacramento will likely seek a trade involving Hield.

Considering the Kings' previous interest in veteran center Al Horford, many believe the Sixers could strike a deal involving Hield. However, the presence of Joerger on the Sixers' bench could be an issue. Back when the new Sixers assistant was the Kings' head coach, he had a public clash with Hield, which caused internal issues.

While Joerger is on record stating he "loves Hield to death," per The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson, it's unclear if the feelings are mutual. If Hield and Joerger can't move on from the past -- then the Sixers' front office will likely stay away from any potential deal involving the Kings' guard. Hield's 41-percent shooting from beyond the arc would be a much-needed boost for the Sixers -- but the last thing they need is any potential issues between a player and a coach.

