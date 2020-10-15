Sixers Land Dave Joerger as Doc Rivers' Assistant

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers are adding veteran coach Dave Joerger to the coaching staff, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Thursday. Speculation of the Sixers potentially hiring Joerger began on Wednesday night, as ESPN's Frank Isola reported that he was "under consideration" to join Rivers' staff.

On Thursday evening, the 76ers make it official. Joerger, the 46-year-old veteran coach, got his start in the NBA as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007. After serving as an assistant for six seasons, Joerger was promoted to head coach in Memphis ahead of the 2013-2014 NBA season.

The Grizzlies managed to make it to the postseason in all three years under Joerger's management. In two out of three seasons, Joerger's team failed to make it outside of the first round. Following the 2015-2016 NBA season, Memphis moved on from Joerger after the Grizzlies lost in the playoffs' first round.

Joerger's time on the free agency market wouldn't last very long. Within two days, Joerger signed on to become the Sacramento Kings' next head coach for the 2016-2017 NBA season.

He would serve as the head coach for the next three years but didn't find much success as his team failed to make the playoffs for three-straight years. After the 2018-2019 run, Joerger found himself on the free-agent market once again.

This year, Joerger began to garner interest from teams after taking a year off. He was linked to both the Sixers and the Indiana Pacers during their head coaching searches. While Philly hardly considered Joerger back in August, he did manage to interview with the Pacers. However, Joerger will instead join Rivers in Philly as an assistant.

