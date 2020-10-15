SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Sixers Land Dave Joerger as Doc Rivers' Assistant

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers are adding veteran coach Dave Joerger to the coaching staff, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated on Thursday. Speculation of the Sixers potentially hiring Joerger began on Wednesday night, as ESPN's Frank Isola reported that he was "under consideration" to join Rivers' staff.

On Thursday evening, the 76ers make it official. Joerger, the 46-year-old veteran coach, got his start in the NBA as an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007. After serving as an assistant for six seasons, Joerger was promoted to head coach in Memphis ahead of the 2013-2014 NBA season.

The Grizzlies managed to make it to the postseason in all three years under Joerger's management. In two out of three seasons, Joerger's team failed to make it outside of the first round. Following the 2015-2016 NBA season, Memphis moved on from Joerger after the Grizzlies lost in the playoffs' first round.

Joerger's time on the free agency market wouldn't last very long. Within two days, Joerger signed on to become the Sacramento Kings' next head coach for the 2016-2017 NBA season. 

He would serve as the head coach for the next three years but didn't find much success as his team failed to make the playoffs for three-straight years. After the 2018-2019 run, Joerger found himself on the free-agent market once again.

This year, Joerger began to garner interest from teams after taking a year off. He was linked to both the Sixers and the Indiana Pacers during their head coaching searches. While Philly hardly considered Joerger back in August, he did manage to interview with the Pacers. However, Joerger will instead join Rivers in Philly as an assistant. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doc Rivers Could Help Sixers Lure in Daryl Morey

Before he signed on with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Houston Rockets had an interest in signing Doc Rivers. Now that Daryl Morey is out in Houston, could he link up the Sixers?

Justin Grasso

Morey Steps Down as Rockets GM, Should Sixers Swoop in?

Daryl Morey stepped down as the Houston Rockets General Manager on Thursday. Should the Sixers try to scoop him up?

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Nets Eyeing Mike D'Antoni for Assistant Role?

Now that Mike D'Antoni missed out on the Sixers job, the veteran coach could reportedly end up joining Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Doc Rivers is Targeting Dave Joerger

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is reportedly looking at former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger to join his staff potentially.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Will the Trade Market Open Back up Soon?

With the 2020 NBA season in the rearview, when will the trade market open back up?

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: 76ers Beat Rockets to Hire Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time making a move to hire Doc Rivers, which left the interested Houston Rockets without a chance.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Phil Jabour Joins Sacramento Kings' Front Office

As the Sacramento Kings reshape their front office, General Manager Monte McNair recently hired Phil Jabour from the Philadelphia 76ers' front office.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Snag TCU's Desmond Bane at 21

In Sam Vecenie's eighth 2020 mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers snag TCU guard, Desmond Bane with pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Ty Lue is Gaining Momentum With Rockets

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach candidate Ty Lue is beginning to gain momentum with the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Justin Grasso

January Start for 2021 NBA Season is Gaining Steam

While there is no definitive date for the start of the 2021 NBA season, it seems January is the most realistic start month right now.

Justin Grasso