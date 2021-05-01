Doc Rivers Explains Anthony Tolliver's Impact on Young Sixers

When the Philadelphia 76ers inked the veteran forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-Day contract a few weeks ago, it seemed unlikely he'd be a candidate to crack Philly's playoff rotation this season.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it apparent that there wasn't much playing time to issue the veteran power forward before joining the team. So far, Tolliver has appeared in six games for the 76ers. He's averaged about ten minutes per game, most of his playing time coming in garbage time with the younger Sixers.

Considering he barely acquired any minutes during his first 10-Day contract stint with the team, it didn't come as a shock the Sixers would ink Tolliver to a second 10-Day contract to allow him more time to prove himself.

By now, his role hasn't changed much, and his playing time hasn't increased, but Tolliver still holds enough value on the Sixers to earn himself a contract for the remainder of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers plan to keep Tolliver back for the rest of the season. On Friday night, Doc Rivers explained how important Tolliver had been so far during his short stint in Philly so far.

“He’s been good,” said Rivers. “He’s ready when we call him, and that’s what you want from him. He plays a smart brand of basketball. He takes charges, he knows where to space, how to space. He’s been really good for us.”

In addition to on-court value, Tolliver and the veteran point guard George Hill bring valuable veteran leadership to the younger Sixers, who are looking to make an impact in this year's playoff run.

“Now we’re having George Hill in that second group, and Anthony, just more guys that can tell them what they see, and they helped me too,” the head coach explained. “When I will try to teach Shake or Furk or Matisse something, it’s great when a veteran can come behind you and say, 'This is what he’s saying.'”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.