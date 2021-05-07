Rivers Impressed With Maxey's Improved Three-Point Shooting

When the 2020 NBA draft concluded, the conversation began about which teams got the 'steals' of the draft. One name instantly brought up was former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey after he fell to the Philadelphia 76ers at pick 21.

Maxey has put together a solid rookie campaign, making the most of his minutes when the opportunity arises. While his playing time has been inconsistent, he has remained a hard worker behind the scenes.

One reason why many believe Maxey fell on draft night was his outside shooting. After shooting just 29.2% in his sole season at Kentucky, many worried how that shot would translate at the next level.

Since arriving in the NBA, Maxey has worked tirelessly on improving his jump shot. He has said on numerous occasions that he spends off days in the gym refining his game.

The countless time in the gym is starting to reap benefits, as Maxey's shot looks much better. Looking at tape from the beginning of the season to now, there is clear evidence of improved mechanics.

Early on in the season, Maxey would have trouble staying vertical when shooting. He would thrust his upper body forward, almost catapulting the ball to the rim. When shooting now, Maxey has a strong base and remains vertical when rising up for shots.

The numbers might not show it, but Maxey has shown nice flashes as a shooter. In Wednesday's win over the Houston Rockets, he stepped out beyond the arc four times and made two attempts.

After the game, Doc Rivers talked about the rookie's improved shooting. He went on to say that he feels Maxey is a better shooter than the numbers might depict.

"[Maxey] is really coming on; he's still got to pick the right ones. He's working on it. What we've seen in practice, he makes them. I think he's at 28-29% right now. We're trying to get that up. But he's a better three-point shooter than his numbers, I would say that," said Rivers.

We have already seen what Maxey can do as a finisher at the rim. Improving his shot is the next step. If he can continue to build on the work put in this season, there is no doubt he can become a reliable three-level scorer in this league for years to come.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.