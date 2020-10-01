The Philadelphia 76ers plan to wrap up the search for their next head coach very soon. Recent reports indicate that the search could end as early as this week as the team has narrowed down to three favorites, with Doc Rivers emerging as the top guy, according to New York Times' Marc Stein.

When the Sixers first opened up the head coaching position by firing Brett Brown after seven seasons, a handful of candidates were immediately linked to Philly. Aside from Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue, all targets who were initially connected to the job are no longer relevant in the search.

Along with Lue and Rivers, the Sixers took an interest in former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan and former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. As soon as Donovan chose to take over the head coaching position with the Chicago Bulls, D'Antoni quickly became the favorite for the Sixers job.

One report went as far as saying the 76ers' head coaching position was D'Anonti's to lose, stating that he would have to bomb his interview in order not to get offered the job. That was before Doc Rivers was even an option, however. Last week, the Clippers seemed content with keeping Rivers on board.

This week, they had a change of heart as they wrapped up a seven-year stint with the veteran head coach. Almost immediately, the Sixers reached out to Rivers' representatives to schedule a formal meeting for Wednesday. As of Thursday, Rivers is on his way home back to California without a deal in place, but the latest report regarding the former Clippers head coach is that he "swiftly supplanted" Mike D'Antoni as Philly's favorite.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_