SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Report: Doc Rivers 'Swiftly Supplanted' Mike D'Antoni as 76ers' Favorite

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to wrap up the search for their next head coach very soon. Recent reports indicate that the search could end as early as this week as the team has narrowed down to three favorites, with Doc Rivers emerging as the top guy, according to New York Times' Marc Stein.

When the Sixers first opened up the head coaching position by firing Brett Brown after seven seasons, a handful of candidates were immediately linked to Philly. Aside from Los Angeles Clippers assistant, Ty Lue, all targets who were initially connected to the job are no longer relevant in the search.

Along with Lue and Rivers, the Sixers took an interest in former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan and former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. As soon as Donovan chose to take over the head coaching position with the Chicago Bulls, D'Antoni quickly became the favorite for the Sixers job.

One report went as far as saying the 76ers' head coaching position was D'Anonti's to lose, stating that he would have to bomb his interview in order not to get offered the job. That was before Doc Rivers was even an option, however. Last week, the Clippers seemed content with keeping Rivers on board.

This week, they had a change of heart as they wrapped up a seven-year stint with the veteran head coach. Almost immediately, the Sixers reached out to Rivers' representatives to schedule a formal meeting for Wednesday. As of Thursday, Rivers is on his way home back to California without a deal in place, but the latest report regarding the former Clippers head coach is that he "swiftly supplanted" Mike D'Antoni as Philly's favorite.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rivers Heads Home After Wrapping up Interview With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers headed home on Thursday morning after interviewing with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

After firing Doc Rivers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving a good look to Ty Lue to fill in as the head coach potentially.

Justin Grasso

The Biggest Concern for Each 76ers Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia 76ers have three top candidates left on the market. While they could all be solid additions, each coach has a big concern surrounding them.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Rivers, Lue, D'Antoni are Final Three Candidates

The latest wave of 76ers rumors regarding the head coach vacancy indicates that Doc Rivers, Ty Lue, and Mike D'Antoni are the final three candidates they will consider.

Justin Grasso

Bill Simmons Believes Sixers Will Land Doc Rivers

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently predicted the Sixers will be the team that lands former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Former Clippers HC Doc Rivers to Meet With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is set to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers this week for the head coach vacancy.

Justin Grasso

How Desirable is 76ers' Coaching Vacancy?

There are over five coaching vacancies around the NBA, with the Philadelphia 76ers being one. Where does the Sixers job rank in comparison to the others?

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Target Ty Lue has Three Other Teams Lined up

The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Ty Lue becoming the next head coach of the team potentially. However, they aren't alone in the battle for Lue's services.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Has no Hard Feelings for 76ers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently mentioned he has no hard feelings towards the Philadelphia 76ers after last season.

Justin Grasso

Report: Doc Rivers Gaining 'Most Interest' From Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for a new head coach, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins mentioned the Doc Rivers has had the most contact with the Sixers out of anybody.

Justin Grasso