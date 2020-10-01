The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time getting Doc Rivers to Philly this week as they plan to wrap up their search for a new head coach sooner than later. On Sunday, Rivers wasn't even a candidate as he was still the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers despite getting eliminated from the playoffs a couple of weeks ago.

This week, the Sixers intended to choose between Rivers' assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, but the Clippers made a move that shocked the league. After seven seasons, Rivers found himself on the head coach free agency market -- and within hours of his firing, the Sixers reached out.

By Wednesday, Doc Rivers was spotted walking off a plane to meet with Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Rivers was set to meet with the Sixers' Managing Group and the team's General Manager Elton Brand, who had led the organization's search for a new head coach over the last month.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON4NEWS in the Bay Area, Rivers spent Wednesday night in Philly watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals with the Sixers' brass. By Thursday morning, Rivers was back on a flight to California following his meeting with the team, as first reported by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Although Dumas reported a job offer is "expected to follow soon," for Rivers, the former Clippers head coach has not reached any deal before heading back home. It's unclear if Rivers or the Sixers are the ones mulling everything over, but the team plans on wrapping up the month-long search at some point this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_