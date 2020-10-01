SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Doc Rivers Heads Home After Wrapping up Interview With 76ers

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time getting Doc Rivers to Philly this week as they plan to wrap up their search for a new head coach sooner than later. On Sunday, Rivers wasn't even a candidate as he was still the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers despite getting eliminated from the playoffs a couple of weeks ago. 

This week, the Sixers intended to choose between Rivers' assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, but the Clippers made a move that shocked the league. After seven seasons, Rivers found himself on the head coach free agency market -- and within hours of his firing, the Sixers reached out.

By Wednesday, Doc Rivers was spotted walking off a plane to meet with Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported Rivers was set to meet with the Sixers' Managing Group and the team's General Manager Elton Brand, who had led the organization's search for a new head coach over the last month.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON4NEWS in the Bay Area, Rivers spent Wednesday night in Philly watching Game 1 of the NBA Finals with the Sixers' brass. By Thursday morning, Rivers was back on a flight to California following his meeting with the team, as first reported by John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Although Dumas reported a job offer is "expected to follow soon," for Rivers, the former Clippers head coach has not reached any deal before heading back home. It's unclear if Rivers or the Sixers are the ones mulling everything over, but the team plans on wrapping up the month-long search at some point this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

After firing Doc Rivers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving a good look to Ty Lue to fill in as the head coach potentially.

Justin Grasso

The Biggest Concern for Each 76ers Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia 76ers have three top candidates left on the market. While they could all be solid additions, each coach has a big concern surrounding them.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Rivers, Lue, D'Antoni are Final Three Candidates

The latest wave of 76ers rumors regarding the head coach vacancy indicates that Doc Rivers, Ty Lue, and Mike D'Antoni are the final three candidates they will consider.

Justin Grasso

Bill Simmons Believes Sixers Will Land Doc Rivers

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently predicted the Sixers will be the team that lands former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Former Clippers HC Doc Rivers to Meet With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is set to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers this week for the head coach vacancy.

Justin Grasso

How Desirable is 76ers' Coaching Vacancy?

There are over five coaching vacancies around the NBA, with the Philadelphia 76ers being one. Where does the Sixers job rank in comparison to the others?

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Target Ty Lue has Three Other Teams Lined up

The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Ty Lue becoming the next head coach of the team potentially. However, they aren't alone in the battle for Lue's services.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Has no Hard Feelings for 76ers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently mentioned he has no hard feelings towards the Philadelphia 76ers after last season.

Justin Grasso

Report: Doc Rivers Gaining 'Most Interest' From Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers search for a new head coach, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins mentioned the Doc Rivers has had the most contact with the Sixers out of anybody.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Clippers Left Doc Rivers 'Surprised' on Monday

The Los Angeles Clippers were believed to be holding onto Doc Rivers after losing in the playoffs. That was until Monday came around.

Justin Grasso