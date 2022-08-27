Does Tobias Harris Rank Among the Best at his Position?

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the NBA’s best starting lineups. At the top, they possess an MVP-caliber center in Joel Embiid. In the backcourt is a ten-time All-Star, James Harden, and potentially a future All-Star in Tyrese Maxey.

In the middle is where the Sixers have question marks. Two seasons ago, the veteran Danny Green started full-time at the small forward position. Last year, Green was in and out of the starting lineup and was typically replaced by Matisse Thybulle.

While the small forward position could still be a question mark going into the 2022-2023 season, the Sixers still have a reliable power forward in Tobias Harris, despite what the critics say.

During the 2018-2019 season, the Sixers struck a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers to land Harris. After his contract expired at the end of that year, the Sixers retained Harris with a max contract, which led to a lot of head-scratching for the outsiders looking in.

Fast forward a few years later, and Harris still hasn’t been able to silence the critics. As the veteran gets paid All-Star money without accolades to show for it, the narrative surrounding him speculates that he’s overrated.

However, Frank Urbina at HoopsHype ranks Harris as top ten at his position, which suggests he’s much better than what the critics believe.

“Tobias Harris is an impactful two-way frontcourt player and a great fit next to a center the likes of Joel Embiid, who likes to post up and attack the basket with face-ups and drives to the rim. … “Harris may never be an All-Star, but in his role, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more trustworthy power forward who can score buckets in isolation, shoot off the dribble, space the floor and defend multiple positions.”

Harris might not be the same caliber as Anthony Davis or Giannis Atentokounmpo, but he’s a reliable shooter and an improving defender.

Will he ever live up to his contract? At this point, it seems unlikely, but that doesn’t dismiss the fact that Harris is a stellar complementary piece in Philadelphia’s starting five. As long as Harris remains selfless and comfortable in his role as a supporting cast member rather than a go-to scoring option, then the Sixers are in a good spot for the 2022-2023 season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.