Kendrick Perkins Sounds Off After Joel Embiid's All-NBA First Team Snub

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid established himself as one of the most dominant players in basketball this past season.

For a majority of the year, Embiid was considered an MVP candidate. When the regular season wrapped up, the Sixers' center was officially named a finalist for the award for the second-straight season.

Embiid earned the NBA's scoring title after averaging 30 points per game, becoming the first center to lead the league in scoring since Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal accomplished that feat in 2000.

The five-time All-Star had an incredible argument to make the All-NBA first team, especially since he could've been voted in as a forward as well. Unfortunately, after the final voting results were revealed, Embiid would realize he'll be named second team for the fourth-straight season.

ESPN analyst and former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins has been quite vocal with his support of Embiid. As the 2021-2022 regular season winded down, Perkins made it clear that Embiid had his vote for MVP.

When Perkins found out that Embiid wouldn't earn first team honors this year, the former NBA standout sounded off on Twitter in defense of Embiid.

Big Perk Goes Off

"The disrespect to (Joel Embiid) has to STOP!!!"

Denver Nuggets center and now two-time MVP award winner Nikola Jokic expectedly earned first team All-NBA honors as a center. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo filled up the two spots at forward on the first team.

Embiid earned the center spot on the second team, with Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant snagging the two forward positions.

While Embiid's first team snub might disappoint the big man, he can at least say he's the eighth member of the Sixers' organization to earn All-NBA honors for the fourth time, joining elite company with Charles Barkley, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham, Julius Erving, Hal Greer, Allen Iverson and Dolph Schayes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

