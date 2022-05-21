Matisse Thybulle Earns All-Defensive Honors

Philadelphia 76ers' third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named All-Defensive Second-Team for the 2021-2022 NBA season.

That becomes Thybulle's second All-Defensive honor in his career after earning the same nod following the 2020-2021 season.

Ever since entering the NBA through the 2019 draft, Thybulle quickly established himself as one of the league's best perimeter defenders.

Although Thybulle was in and out of the Sixers' rotation during his rookie year, it became clear that he would be a significant threat on the defensive end as his career progressed.

By year two, Thybulle was a consistent rotational player. And in his third season, the young wing started in a career-high of 50 games while averaging 25 minutes on the floor.

With Thybulle gaining more playing time this past season, he got to put his defensive value on display more consistently, which helped him earn All-Defensive for the second-consecutive season.

While Thybulle's value on the offensive end remains a work in progress going into year four, his latest accomplishment proves he still holds a lot of value for his team, reminding the Sixers what he brings to the table after the 25-year-old former first-rounder had an underwhelming playoff run in 2022.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia’s playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn’t mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers’ front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.