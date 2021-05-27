George Hill 'Super Impressed' With Sixers Rookie Tyrese Maxey

Since becoming the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Tyrese Maxey has impressed his team's front office, coaching staff, and roster. When Maxey first came into the NBA, fellow guard George Hill wasn't around.

Hill was rostered on another young squad at the start of the season after getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason. Once the 2021 trade deadline rolled around, the Sixers engaged in a three-team deal to acquire Hill for the eventual playoff run they would go on.

But Hill brought a lot more value to the table than just being a stable veteran point guard to come off the bench for the playoff run. He also brought leadership.

Since he's been in the league since 2008, has played for many teams, and is battle-tested, Maxey took the opportunity to get to know Hill quickly so he could learn from the seasoned veteran as he continues to soak up knowledge from his experienced peers.

Although he hasn't been in Philly for long, Hill has been quite impressed with Maxey's on-court abilities, work ethic, and willingness to learn. When asked about the youngster on Tuesday following a practice session, Hill raved about Philly's first-round rookie.

"That boy is good," Hill said. "I'm super impressed with Maxey. I love the kid. I love his heart, I love what he brings to the table. He's a sponge, and he's always trying to get better. He's in here every day working for numerous hours, and that's what you always want to see out of a rookie. I've been a part of some great rookies in De'Aaron Fox, Collin Sexton, and (Tyrese) has what those guys have -- a high motor and willing to learn and take the keys to drive that car."

Maxey still has a lot of room for improvement, being that he's only in year one, but many of the veterans surrounding him can already see that if his drive remains the same and he keeps staying hungry for more, he'll have a long and successful career.

"He's going to be a great guard in this league for many, many years," Hill finished. "I'm just happy to be a part of it -- as a stepping stone to his career."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.