Gilbert Arenas Claims He Told Elton Brand Not to Hire Doc Rivers

A few offseasons ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were looking to turn a corner. After getting swept in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers closed the book on Brett Brown as the head coach.

For weeks, the Sixers considered several notable candidates, and it seemed the coaching search was narrowed down to two potential hires in former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni and then-assistant Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

As Sixers’ General Manager Elton Brand worked with the team’s Managing Partners to decide on Brown’s replacement, another notable candidate became available as the Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with Doc Rivers after seven seasons.

The Sixers moved quickly on getting Rivers to Philadelphia to meet with the organization. After spending 24 hours in Philly, it seemed the 76ers’ coaching job was Rivers’ to lose. Eventually, the Sixers moved on from the idea of bringing in D’Antoni or Lue and landed on hiring Rivers, a decision that apparently had former Washington Wizards All-Star Gilbert Arenas attempting to tell Elton Brand not to make.

“If Elton Brand ever did an interview and he tells the truth, ask him what I said,” said Arenas on ‘No Chill with Gilbert Arenas’ on Fubo Sports. “I said when he decided to get Doc, I said Doc is gonna ruin that team and Ben Simmons is gonna be out of there because he doesn’t know how to coach him. [I told him this] when they hired (Doc) instead of Ty Lue.”

Rivers’ hiring in Philadelphia was met with mixed reactions. While many celebrated the signing because Rivers has championship experience, others were skeptical because they believe Rivers’ lone championship win was much more about the skills of the players rather than the strategy of the coach.

Count Arenas in as somebody who believes the latter as he referred to Rivers’ 2008 Finals win as a “gimme championship” since he was a “losing coach” before getting issued “rockstars” in Boston.

“When [Elton Brand] signed Doc I was like, ‘Eh’,” Arenas finished. “I said he’s gonna ruin the team and then he’s gonna be out of there. And that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Under Rivers’ management, the Sixers notched the first seed in year one and the fourth seed in year two. Both seasons ended in an Eastern Conference Semifinals series loss. Although the Rivers era hasn’t generated a championship in two years, the Sixers seem confident in their ability to make a run with Rivers in charge as he remains the leader of the team’s coaching staff entering the 2023 offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

