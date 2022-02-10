Harden Picks Up Player Option Following Trade to Sixers

On Thursday, just a couple of hours before the NBA trade deadline kicks in, the Philadelphia 76ers made the most significant deal of the deadline.

Finally, the Sixers traded away their 25-year-old disgruntled three-time All-Star Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets after he's held out for a change of scenery all year.

In addition, the 76ers sent their veteran shooting guard Seth Curry and the backup center Andre Drummond to Brooklyn along with several picks. In exchange, the Sixers received the veteran big man Paul Millsap and the superstar guard James Harden.

Last season, the Sixers pursued Harden when he was a member of the Houston Rockets. As Sixers President Daryl Morey wanted to reunite with the former MVP, Philly was one of the top suitors in the market for Harden.

However, the Rockets favored the Brooklyn Nets' deal. And Harden reportedly chose the Nets as well. At the time, Harden wanted a change of scenery and the Nets were his go-to destination. As it turns out, Harden didn't embrace his new team as expected.

Going into the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden didn't opt into his player option for 2022-2023. And when the Brooklyn Nets offered him a significant extension to keep him on board long-term, Harden declined.

Around the time of Harden's decision to decline the offer, the 32-year-old All-Star mentioned that it didn't indicate he planned to test free agency in the offseason. A few months later, that's no longer the case.

As Harden grew disgruntled throughout the first half of the year, it was becoming more evident he didn't plan to stay with the Nets for the long haul. Eventually, the Nets were left with no choice but to trade Harden away to the inquiring Sixers to get value for him now rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason.

And now that Harden is Philly-bound as he reportedly desired for the last few days, the star guard has picked up his player option for next season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden plans to opt into his player option for next season.

Therefore, he's locked into next season and will receive $47.3 million for 2022-2023. And when the offseason rolls around, the Sixers' front office can begin discussing a long-term extension beyond next year if both parties are interested.

