Embiid, Simmons Won't Play in Season Finale vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers will look quite different on Sunday for the 2020-2021 regular-season finale. After defeating the Orlando Magic on Friday night for their 48th win of the 72-game season, the Sixers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

So, as expected, they'll have a handful of players sit out for Sunday's rematch against the Magic, so they ensure they'll remain healthy heading into the playoffs.

According to a Sixers' team official, Ben Simmons (back tightness), Seth Curry (hip injury management), Danny Green (hip injury management), Tobias Harris (knee injury management), and Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) are all ruled out for Sunday's game.

Although Embiid was initially listed as probable on the early afternoon injury report, it doesn't come as a shock that he's been downgraded to out. At this point in the year, the 76ers have nothing left to prove.

Playing Embiid in a meaningless matchup would've been a foolish gamble by the Sixers as they will need their most valuable player healthy and available for the upcoming playoff run.

Aside from the starting the lineup, the Sixers also had a couple of bench players on the injury report as well. Second-year guard Matisse Thybulle, who's been out and was questionable on the injury report for Sunday's game, will miss his fourth-straight game.

As for Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, they both have a good chance of playing. Korkmaz, who's been dealing with a sprained ankle, is once again available, according to the team. Milton, who had knee soreness earlier in the week, isn't a sure thing to play, but he remains probable going into the matchup.

