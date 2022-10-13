Joel Embiid Offers Health Update After Preseason Finale

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is coming off of his healthiest season. The big man appeared in more than 64 games for the first time in his career after barely clearing 50 games in a season over the last two years.

Although Embiid avoided any major injuries in 2021-2022, the All-Star’s healthy streak ended during the playoffs. As he battled a fractured orbital and a finger injury, Embiid entered the offseason with plans to get surgery on the latter injury.

At the start of training camp this offseason, Embiid relayed a slightly concerning report on his finger injury. “It’s still not the same,” he admitted. “I don’t think it will ever be the same.”

Embiid stressed that he believes he’ll be fine, but remaining healthy is a constant work in progress for the big man. And once again, there was a scare on Wednesday night.

As the Sixers battled it out with the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday for their preseason finale, Embiid collided with his teammate PJ Tucker. Both players hit the floor, visibly in pain. The good news is they both remained in the game — and Embiid mentioned he would be fine — along with revealing he’s still “working” on his health, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“I’m feeling OK,” said the big fella. “I’m still working my way back. I’ve had an on-and-off summer as far as really being able to do stuff on the basketball court, but I got four or five days to be ready and I’ll be ready.”

Embiid was considered a healthy scratch in the two preseason matchups he missed this year. While the constant battle to remain one-hundred percent health-wise is still very much in play for the big man, Embiid seems far from worried that he’ll have any setbacks to start the year.

