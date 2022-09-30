Skip to main content
Joel Embiid’s Thumb Injury Update Creates Slight Concern

Joel Embiid’s Thumb Injury Update Creates Slight Concern

Joel Embiid recently offered an update on his surgically repaired thumb.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has dealt with an unfair share of injuries since making his way to the NBA.

Before getting drafted, Embiid suffered a foot injury, which was sure to keep him off the court for his rookie year with the Sixers.

Although it took Embiid two seasons to debut, and his first year lasted just 31 games, the big man hasn’t suffered any injuries significant enough to take him off the court for significant time since the 2016-2017 season.

Last year, Embiid appeared in a career-high of 68 regular season games. Fortunately for the Sixers, Embiid made it to the playoffs healthy. However, he suffered a facial injury during the Sixers’ Game 6 victory to close the series against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid’s new injury wouldn’t require surgery, but it kept him out of the first two games against the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs. While his return in Game 3 and beyond helped the Sixers pick up two victories, Philadelphia was knocked out of the postseason in six games beyond round one.

Following the Sixers’ 2022 playoff run, it became clear that Embiid would need an operation to repair his injured thumb. In May, Embiid received surgery on his sprained right thumb. He also had a procedure done to repair an injury to his left index finger, according to team officials.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As expected, Embiid’s offseason surgery didn’t impact his training camp availability. When the Sixers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday for day one of camp, Embiid was a full participant.

Following Philly’s third practice on Thursday, Embiid took on questions for the first time since Monday’s media day session. When asked about his thumb, the Sixers star made it clear that he’s still adjusting.

“It’s still not the same,” Embiid admitted to reporters. “I don’t think it will ever be the same.”

Embiid’s thumb injury didn’t prevent the big man from dominating last season. After getting crowned as the NBA’s scoring champion, Embiid kept the ball rolling by averaging 23 points in the playoffs in ten games.

Battling the thumb injury is still a work in progress for Embiid, but he doesn’t intend to let it hold him back as training camp continues.

“You work with it,” said Embiid. “You get used to it, and I’m sure it’s gonna be fine.” 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18277219_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18241114_168388689_lowres (1)
News

OKC Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Looks to Joel Embiid for Motivation

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17979904_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Demands Aggressiveness From James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18152929_168388689_lowres
News

Blake Griffin Joins Another Sixers Division Rival

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18015771_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Joel Embiid Endorses Matisse Thybulle's Offensive Improvement

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18147953_168388689_lowres (1)
News

PJ Tucker Praises Sixers’ ‘Bulldozing’ Youngster

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18062459_168388689_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18192150_168388689_lowres
News

Why PJ Tucker, James Harden Had Eyes on Sixers Years Ago

By Justin Grasso