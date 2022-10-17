Joel Embiid, Several 76ers Support Eagles vs. Cowboys

A big week for Philadelphia sports continued on Sunday night, and the Philadelphia 76ers were once again supporting their fellow athletes.

On Friday and Saturday, several Sixers players attended the Philadelphia Phillies’ second-round series against the Atlanta Braves.

After the Phillies defeated Atlanta twice, they advanced to the next round with Saturday’s dominant victory. On Sunday, the Phillies got the day off while all eyes then set on the Philadelphia Eagles as they geared up to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Sixers center Joel Embiid was in the building early, as he was spotted on the sidelines having a catch and catching up with some Eagles players after their workouts.

The Eagles game was just another stop on Embiid’s Philly sports tour, as he was present at the Phillies game on Saturday afternoon.

Embiid wasn’t alone. While he was the only Sixers player to take the field at The Linc on Sunday, several Sixers were also spotted upstairs in a box taking on the game.

As expected, possible Cowboys fan Tyrese Maxey was in the building watching his hometown team battle it out with his work-town squad. Along with Maxey were Sixers’ two-way prospects Julian Champagnie and Michael Foster Jr. The offseason veteran acquisition Danuel House Jr. And the max forward, Tobias Harris.

At this point, Sixers players might serve as a good luck charm for Philly sports. After the Phillies knocked off the Braves in back-to-back wins, the Eagles followed up with an impressive 26-17 victory on primetime TV against their NFC East rival.

With that victory, the Eagles advance to 6-0 on the year heading into their week off. Next up for Philly sports, the Phillies continue their playoff run in San Diego on Tuesday night. The Sixers also make their regular season debut on the road against the Boston Celtics on the same night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.