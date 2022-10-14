Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has fully embraced Philly’s professional sports market. Over the summer, the Sixers guard went from throwing the first pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game to banging the drum at a Philadelphia Union match.

On Thursday night, the star guard attended his first hockey game and showed support to the Philadelphia Flyers as they defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2.

“The Flyers [game] was lit,” said Maxey. “It was my first time at a hockey game.”

Maxey’s Philly sports tour doesn’t stop with his first NHL game. As the Phillies are back in town hosting their playoff opponent, the Atlanta Braves, Maxey mentioned he would be in attendance for one of the two games.

Then on Sunday, Maxey will be at the Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly, checking out the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles when they take on their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Eagles this Sunday will be pretty lit,” Maxey continued. “I’ll be there.”

Lately, Philly athletes have been supporting one another. Maxey has definitely been a part of the trend, but his fandom on Sunday night might be questioned.

When asked if Maxey would be rooting for the Eagles, the former first-rounder avoided the question and attempted to take the conversation in a different direction.

“I’ll be at the game on Sunday. It’s gonna be a great game,” said Maxey. “I can’t wait to go.”

Maxey didn’t need to be pressed to admit he was dodging the question. In fact, he revealed he was utilizing a tactic that he learned from University of Kentucky head coach John Calipari to avoid answering.

“Coach Cal used to tell me when he did media, he used to direct the questions himself. So, we learned at Kentucky that we can direct the questions,” he joked.

Philly fans didn’t react well to Maxey’s response on social media. Being that Eagles versus Dallas is a rivalry game, Maxey’s fans would obviously prefer the guard roots for the home team.

However, the Dallas, Texas-born star isn’t going to don midnight green when his favorite team is in town. He might throw on Phillies pinstripes, a Union jersey, or a Flyers jersey when attending the games, but Maxey isn’t ready to switch sides when it comes to the NFC East rivalry.

