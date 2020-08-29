Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers became one of a handful of teams to enter the market for a head coach. After having Brett Brown on board for seven seasons, the organization decided to go in another direction as the Sixers failed to overcome the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last week.

Now, the Sixers head coaching job is open, and it's an interesting one for several potential hires. As we know, the Sixers have their eyes on a few candidates already, including Tyronn Lue, Jay Wright, and Dave Joerger.

On the other hand, several assistants are reportedly hopeful the Sixers will reach out to them as well. On Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that former Nets and Bucks head coach Jason Kidd is interested in potentially joining the Sixers. And following that report, Pompey also stated that current Houston Rockets developmental coach John Lucas is interested as well.

Lucas, who began coaching in the NBA during the 1992 season, is no stranger to Philadelphia. He coached the Sixers for two seasons starting in 1994. After the 1996 season wrapped up, Philly moved on from Lucas as he failed to make the playoffs during both seasons as the head coach.

In 431 games, Lucas managed to notch a record of 173-258 as a head coach with the Spurs, Sixers, and the Cavaliers. After getting off to a rough 8-34 start in Cleveland during the 2002-2003 season, the Cavaliers fired Lucas, and he hasn't taken up a head coaching job since.

While Lucas did have a short stint as a Clippers assistant in 2009, he hasn't done a ton of coaching since, with his latest job beginning in 2016 as a player development coach for the Houston Rockets. Lucas' experience could intrigue the Sixers, but his track record makes him a tough sell.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_