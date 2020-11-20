Josh Richardson Thanks Sixers Fans

The situation in Philly was never perfect for the veteran shooting guard, Josh Richardson. Last summer, when the Sixers acquired Richardson from the Miami Heat, he was the player coming in exchange for five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Right out of the gate, the stakes were high for Richardson. Although he was a solid player in Miami and viewed as a starting-caliber prospect, Richardson's less-than-ideal fit in the Sixers' scheme last season oftentimes made him look out of place.

He's better off elsewhere, and Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey knew it. So, when the Dallas Mavericks called on draft night with an offer for Richardson, the Sixers made it a done deal by sending J-Rich and a second-round pick for the veteran sharpshooter, Seth Curry.

Within minutes, Richardson reacted to the shocking news via Twitter.

The following day, the 27-year-old shooting guard took to Twitter to send his thanks to Sixers fans and the organization itself after his one-year stint ended.

Although it didn't work out in Philly, the Dallas Mavericks are getting a solid player in return for the 30-year-old Curry. Two seasons ago with the Heat, Richardson started in 73 games. He averaged a career-high of 16.6 points-per-game and drained 35-percent of his three-point attempts.

While his numbers were slightly down in Philly, the veteran guard still managed to average 13 points and even notched his career-high playoff total with 16 PPG. Defensively, Richardson is a hound. And he brings a likable veteran presence to any locker room. In the end, it didn't work out in Philly, but Richardson should find himself in a much better position with the Mavs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_