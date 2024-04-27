Knicks’ Injured Veteran Misses Practice Before Sixers-Knicks Game 4
Beyond the standout forward Julius Randle, the New York Knicks have additional injury concerns heading into their Game 4 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Saturday, the Knicks gathered for a practice session before the second outing at the Wells Fargo Center this week. The veteran Mitchell Robinson was not a participant, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.
Leading up to Game 3 on Thursday night, Robinson was downgraded on the Knicks’ injury report to questionable. Although he was in danger of missing the game, Robinson was cleared for action, and came off the bench for New York.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, Robinson’s night ended roughly 12 minutes into his shift. According to the Knicks, Robinson was revealed to be dealing with an ankle sprain. He was ruled out for the entire second half in a game where the Sixers collected a comfortable 125-114 victory.
After the matchup, Robinson was spotted sporting a walking boot as he walked out of the Wells Fargo Center. At that point, some major concerns were raised about his status moving forward.
Missing practice on Saturday is another step in the wrong direction for Robinson. While his playing status remains unclear, it’s apparent that Robinson could be in danger of missing Game 4.
The Knicks struggled to slow down Sixers big man Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Not only did they send him to the free throw line for over 20 free throws, but Embiid was highly-efficient from the field, knocking down nearly 70 percent of his attempts.
Embiid scored a playoff career-high 50 points against the Knicks in Game 3. New York will need all the help they can get ahead of a critical Game 4 in Philly on Sunday, but they might be shorthanded as they search for a third victory in the series.