Joel Embiid's Bold Claim About Tyrese Maxey After Sixers-Knicks Series
The Philadelphia 76ers left the 2024 NBA Playoffs much earlier than expected.
After going toe-to-toe with the New York Knicks for six games, the Sixers found their postseason run cut short as the second-seeded Knicks defeated Philly twice at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers landed some credit for putting up a fight in a tight first-round battle, but they ultimately came up way short of their goal of making a title run.
“I mean, it sucks to lose, the goal is to win a championship,” said Sixers center Joel Embiid. “Anytime that doesn’t happen, that’s all I care about. I don’t care if I got to the second round, it does not mean anything to me. We just didn’t accomplish what we wanted to.”
This offseason, the Sixers could be making some significant changes to the roster as many contracts are expiring. With money cap space becoming available, the Sixers are expected to be big spenders and one of their top investments will likely end up being in the first-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.
With the former first-round pick becoming a restricted free agent, Maxey is in line for a big extension. It’s clear at this point that the Sixers value the young guard a lot — and if there was even a hint of doubt about what he brings to the table — Joel Embiid cleared any of that with his recent bold claim regarding Maxey.
“He has the chance to do something special next year again,” Embiid stated confidently. “I hope he becomes All-NBA this year. I think he can be in the stuff like MVP conversations, I think he can take that next step.”
Embiid knows all about taking the next step as a player in the NBA. While he was drafted much higher than Maxey in his class, it took years before Embiid stepped foot into the MVP spotlight.
Once Embiid landed his first nomination for the award in 2021, he spent the next few seasons there and even picked up a victory in 2023.
Maxey might not be there just yet, but his consistent growth proves that the sky is the limit for the former Kentucky star. When Maxey entered the NBA coming off of his freshman season, he was a reserve for the Sixers, averaging eight points per game.
The following year, he became a starter. Once Maxey proved he could start in the NBA, he maintained that role and continued improving his numbers each year. With 70 games to show for this season, Maxey averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds while shooting 37 percent from deep. He was voted as an All-Star and took home the Most Improved Player trophy.
Could an MVP win be in his sights? Embiid believes in it.