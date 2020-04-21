All76ers
Top Stories
News

Lakers' LeBron James Has Heavy Praise for 76ers' Ben Simmons

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Ben Simmons out of LSU back in the 2016 NBA Draft, Philly believed they were getting something similar to the next LeBron James. Simmons, who is a big-bodied player with the skill set of a guard, had clear-cut similarities to the future NBA Hall of Famer.

To make matters better, James was one of Simmons' mentors throughout his High School and College basketball career. Therefore, Sixers fans anticipated LeBron James-like production from Simmons. While Simmons' defense, passing, and ability to get to the rim on offense has been elite at times -- many can't seem to get past the fact that the third-year guard is not shooting enough.

During his first two seasons in the NBA, Simmons had to hear tons of criticism based on the idea he can't shoot a three-point shot. A summer's worth of highlights in a public gym with hoops trainer, Chris Johnson, proved otherwise. The Sixers' point guard vowed to put his improved long-range shooting to use in 2019, but he didn't exactly do it at a desirable rate. Therefore, many called Simmons out on his work ethic. 

But Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, isn't going to let that sort of criticism slide without dishing in his two cents. "He worked his tail off," LeBron said in regards to Simmons' past summer. "The sky's the limit for Ben. His size, his strength, his vision, his IQ ... he carries himself as someone who believes he's the best, as you should."

So, if Simmons worked on his three-point shot, and proved multiple times he can drain it, why isn't he consistently taking a chance? Well, the two-time All-Star recently admitted that confidence had been an issue up until this point. Many around Simmons understand that, including LeBron James.

"As long as he doesn't care about what other people say, he'll be fine," James claimed. "Nine times out of 10, people who criticize you have never done anything in their life. Either that or they're jealous 'cause you're better than them." There's hope in Philly that Simmons realizes he can consistently be compared to LeBron James once he fully utilizes his jump shot. First, Simmons has to get past the mental aspect, though.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Ben Simmons: "I Feel Like I Want to Take Threes Now"

Before, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons was hesitant to shoot threes. However, he recently mentioned he's ready to step outside of his comfort zone.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Expect Ben Simmons to Heal Up for NBA's Return

The Philadelphia 76ers believe that if and when the NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons will be healthy enough to play.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris Urges NBA Fans to Stop Debating After Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris wants NBA fans to just appreciate Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Documentary and stop debating all the time.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Michael Pittman Jr. and the Coronavirus Draft

He's got NFL genes. NFL skills. An NFL body. But no one—not even a star in this epic draft class of pass catchers—is immune to the massive change brought on by an epidemic. His upside down world is everyone's upside down world. His draft experience is every prospect's experience.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Go 'All In' For Michael Rubin's Challenge

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson Joined Michael Rubin's 'All In' Challenge last week. Now, the Philadelphia 76ers are getting involved as an organization.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Couldn't Believe 76ers Wanted Him Back Last Summer

Philadelphia 76ers reserve Furkan Korkmaz felt for sure he wouldn't be back with the team that drafted him in 2020. So he couldn't believe it when the Sixers came calling last summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Won't Make Same Mistake With COVID-19 Testing Before Returning

The NBA needs large-scale COVID-19 testing in order to return this season. However, the league won't make the same mistake this time around.

Justin Grasso

Despite Signing With Pelicans, JJ Redick, 76ers Had Mutual Interest

Although he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans last offseason, JJ Redick did have interest in finishing his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Michael Rubin Celebrates Early Success of 'All In' Challenge

Philadelphia 76ers Partner Michael Rubin recently celebrated the success of his virtual charity, the 'All In' challenge.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Tobias Harris is Keeping a Quarantine Beard

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Tobias Harris recently said he refuses to shave his beard or get a haircut until the NBA returns to action.

Justin Grasso