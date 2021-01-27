LeBron James is Questionable vs. Sixers on Wednesday

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers versus Los Angeles Lakers matchup on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Not only because the Lakers and the Sixers are currently at the top of their respective conferences, but because two MVP favorites are set to duel for the first time this year. Well, at least, we're hopeful that's the case.

Lakers superstar LeBron James' status for Wednesday night is unknown. Just the other night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron appeared on the court for a little over 38 minutes. During that time, the MVP candidate dropped 46 points on 26 field goal attempts.

Although James finished the game off and helped lead the Lakers to a seven-point victory over Cleveland, the veteran star is dealing with a minor setback as of Tuesday night. On the late-night injury report, the Lakers listed LeBron James as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Sixers as he's dealing with an ankle sprain.

On Wednesday afternoon, his status remains unchanged. One would think James could push to play, considering it's a high-stakes game, but the timing of the matchup might affect that. As the season is still young, the Lakers wouldn't want to risk trotting a gimpy James out onto the court and have him risk further injury.

While it's unclear just how serious James' ankle sprain is, he's likely going to be a game-time decision on Wednesday night. If he does get the green light to play, the James versus Joel Embiid matchup will ensue.

Although Embiid missed time recently as he sat out Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, Embiid is removed from the Sixers' injury report and will be cleared for action against the Lakers at home on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_