NewsSI.COM
Search

Latest NBA All-Star Voting Results Doesn't Favor Sixers Much

Will Embiid, Simmons, and Harris make the big game?
Author:
Publish date:

The NBA originally didn't intend to host an All-Star this season for obvious reasons. As the league is playing games in the middle of a pandemic, putting together an All-Star weekend event didn't seem logical or do-able.

At this point, though, the NBA is committed to making it happen. In early March, select players will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete in the 2021 NBA All-Star game. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers are currently the top team in the Eastern Conference, they're expected to have representatives in the game.

Over the last couple of years, both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons appeared on All-Star rosters. This year, Embiid is almost guaranteed to make it as he's currently an MVP candidate through the Sixers' first 25 games this season.

Recently, the second wave of fan votes have been tallied up, and Embiid ranks third in frontcourt voting for the Eastern Conference behind Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo with over three million votes.

His fellow All-Star Ben Simmons, however, isn't faring as well. Last week, Simmons just cracked the top ten in votes for guards within the Eastern Conference. This week, Simmons is no longer in the picture.

As guards such as Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, and Collin Sexton remained where they were at, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet made his way into the top ten, pushing Simmons out for now.

Meanwhile, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris hopes to earn his first All-Star bid this year, he has yet to earn a spot in the top ten. Although his progress this year certainly makes him qualified to play in the big showcase with the rest of the NBA's stars, it seems he's not favored much when it comes to the popular vote from the fans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_13613039_168388689_lowres
News

Latest NBA All-Star Voting Results Doesn't Favor Sixers Much

USATSI_15490791_168388689_lowres
News

Steph Curry Gives Props to Seth Curry on Twitter

USATSI_15540793_168388689_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Describes Sixers' Change in Mentality on the Road

USATSI_15414060_168388689_lowres
News

What's the Sixers Plan for Two-Way Rookie Paul Reed?

USATSI_15540425_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Power Rankings Roundup Through First Week of February

USATSI_15498038_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Once Again Rave About Matisse Thybulle's Defense vs. Kings

USATSI_15490489_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Shake Milton Had Another Injury Scare vs. Kings

USATSI_15553472_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Credits Seth Curry for 'Saving' Sixers vs. Kings