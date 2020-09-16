Last Saturday, the Houston Rockets ended their 2020 NBA playoff run after a game five loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. As expected, the second-round defeat led to an immediate coaching change as veteran head coach Mike D'Antoni made it official he wouldn't be returning to the Rockets next year, regardless if a contract offer is extended to him or not.

Now, like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Rockets are on a coaching hunt. While the Rockets don't seem to have any interest in former Sixers head coach Brett Brown, Philly does seem to be quite fond of now-former Houston head coach, Mike D'Antoni.

For the last few months, rumors have indicated that Mike D'Antoni's days with the Rockets were numbered. Barring a championship run, it seemed the Rockets were ready to move on as D'Antoni's Rockets haven't achieved the goal of winning a championship during his four-year run with the team.

And as the Rockets were falling behind the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, the breakup became inevitable. Once the Rockets were down three to one, D'Antoni's future was already being discussed, and a rumor linked him to the Sixers' head coaching job, as it's been "suggested" that Philly's where he wants to land.

Moments after announcing he won't be returning to the Sixers, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Philly is interested in D'Antoni. And as the former Rockets head coach is gearing up to interview with the Sixers this week, a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey indicates that the 76ers' head coaching job could be "D'Antoni's to lose."

"A league source said the job could be D'Antoni's to lose. The source said the 69-year-old would have to bomb his interview with the Sixers owners not to be offered the job, and said D'Antoni is the candidate they want. A team source denied that, saying the ownership won't know who it wants until candidates are interviewed."

Of course, the Sixers aren't ready to make it official with anybody, as they've got a handful of candidates available on their radar. While D'Antoni could be a front-runner, the Sixers still plan to interview former Thunder head coach Billy Donovan, and will more than likely give Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue a strong look as well.

