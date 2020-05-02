All76ers
Mike Scott Re-Visits Eagles Tailgate Fight With 76ers Rookie Matisse Thybulle

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has been offering up tons of content for Sixers fans during the NBA's suspension. For the first month of the quarantine, Thybulle has spent a lot of his time creating TikTok videos to entertain fans. Now, the rookie is dabbling in Instagram live interviews. And recently, the 76ers rookie welcomed his teammate, Mike Scott, to the platform.

Over the last year, Scott has established himself as a fan-favorite in the city of Philadelphia. While his three-point dagger against the Brooklyn Nets during the Game 4 of the playoffs last season has a lot to do with the love for Scott, his enforcer-type, tell it like it is personality is what really won over the Philly fan base.

At a point last season, Mike Scott made it known to everybody that he "wasn't no [expletive]" during a postgame interview. And this past fall, the 76ers veteran felt had to prove that as he attended a Philadelphia Eagles tailgate wearing a Washington Redskins jersey. As expected, the Virginia native caught heat for his jersey selection. After chirping back at the Eagles fans that gave him a hard time, Scott ended up getting physical with several Eagles fans just hours before the Eagles, and the Redskins kicked off. 

While Scott played everything cool afterward and didn't see it as a big deal, the 76ers reserve recently told his rookie teammate that wearing an opposing team's football jersey at an Eagles tailgate is the "greatest lesson" he learned while in the NBA.

"Don't wear a Redskins jersey to an Eagles tailgate -- you can't do it!" Scott said on Instagram live. "The fact that you thought you could still baffles me," Thybulle mentioned. Scott responded by shouting, "I thought it was cool!"

"I thought people [expletive] with me. I thought it was gonna be love -- I was gonna pull up to the tailgate, drink, vibe with the people and go see a great game -- but no."

As we know now, Scott's plans derailed shortly after he showed up to the tailgate. Fortunately, nobody was injured from the brawl that broke out at the time, and no punishment was placed on the Sixers' reserve after the incident. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

