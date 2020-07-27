All76ers
Top Stories
News

As MLB Struggles, 76ers' Brett Brown has Zero Worries About NBA's Bubble

Justin Grasso

Major League Baseball decided to finally start its season last week. Unlike the NBA, though, the MLB decided not to go through with a bubble-like environment. Not even more than five games into the season's start, there's been a COVID-19 outbreak, which occurred before the Miami Marlins versus Philadelphia Phillies matchup on Sunday.

One would think a COVID-19 outbreak in the MLB would worry some of the members down in the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida, but Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown doesn't fall under that category. When asked about how the bubble's been so far, Brown once again raved about the NBA's preparation and execution to keep the season's restart running as smoothly and as safely as possible.

"It's hard for me not to be repetitive when I'm asked [about the NBA's bubble]," Brown said before Monday's practice. "I think what the NBA has done [creating] the environment that we're all in is spectacularly brilliant. I think it's elite, and I personally have zero complaints about anything that might prohibit us from doing our job. We have the resources, and we have the environment. I think that it's an incredibly unique opportunity, and I think the NBA and Adam Silver deserve a lot of credit."

The NBA's bubble environment didn't exactly receive rave reviews when players first arrived a few weeks ago. As time went on, though, it seems players and coaches are coming around -- and overall -- the NBA's standard protocol seems easy and comforting in a way as there's yet to be any severe setbacks pertaining to broken rules or cases of the virus within the bubble.

"Every day I go through with my wristband and every day I take my temperature and do my oxygen test," Brown explained further. "It immediately goes to a Bluetooth device on my phone that lets me in places. Every day I am tested with mouth and nasal swabs. So you just can't create a better environment. One of safety, one of efficiency, one of professionalism is what we have experienced. I can't imagine this not having a chance to be a blueprint to many things [in the future]. I give a complete thumbs up to Adam Silver and the NBA. I'm proud to be here, and I feel safe being here."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers Announce Next Crossover Installment With Lapstone & Hammer

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their next installment of their Crossover series in partnership with Laptone & Hammer.

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Brown Praise Al Horford After Sunday's Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers were impressed with Al Horford's performance on Sunday. Following the game, Brett Brown and Ben Simmons praised Horford for his performance.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III Expected to Practice Monday

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all expected to practice on Monday after suffering injuries recently.

Justin Grasso

Glenn Robinson III's Injury Doesn't Worry Brett Brown

Philadelphia 76ers veteran wing Glenn Robinson III was shaken up during Sunday's scrimmage against the Thunder, but Brett Brown isn't worried it's serious.

Justin Grasso

76ers Fall to Thunder During Second Scrimmage in Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers had a commanding lead with starters in against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, but the deep roster guys allowed OKC to complete a comeback.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Out vs. Thunder on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out against the Thunder on Sunday due to a lower body injury.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Thunder: Live Updates for Sixers' Sunday Scrimmage

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at noon for the second scrimmage game down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Simmons 'Loves to See' Matisse Thybulle's On-Court Confidence

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons loves seeing the rookie Matisse Thybulle put his newfound confidence to good use on the court.

Justin Grasso

Markelle Fultz was Stunned by Matisse Thybulle's Dunk

Former Philadelphia 76ers first pick Markelle Fultz was recently stunned on social media after seeing Matisse Thybulle throw down a tough dunk.

Justin Grasso

Harris Uses Postgame Platform to Call out Daniel Cameron Once More

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris uses his postgame platform in Orlando to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in search of justice for Breonna Taylor.

Justin Grasso