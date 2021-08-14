Multiple Teams Tried to Acquire Danny Green in Free Agency

To put it simply, free agency was a frenzy this offseason. From the moment things officially kicked off, deals came pouring in. Whether it was due to another short offseason or teams just not wanting to miss out, the pool of available players dried up fast.

Shockingly enough, one of the final enticing names left at the end was Danny Green. Despite coming off a bounce-back season with the Sixers and having a championship pedigree, Green did not land a deal during the initial rush.

In the end, the three-time champion found himself back in Philadelphia on a multi-year deal. While Green opted to return to the Sixers, it did not mean there was not a significant market for his services.

During his media availability on Thursday, Green spoke about his process during free agency. He encountered multiple players trying to recruit him to new teams, including two former Sixers. "The market was kind of strange. A lot of people wanted me, but they didn't have the space or money for it," said Green.

Sign-and-trades were the common theme of this free agency, and Green was almost a part of one as well. He said that teams tried to negotiate a similar type of deal with Daryl Morey. Among the teams Green mentioned were the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Golden State Warriors.

It is not surprising that there was a long list of suitors looking to add Green to their roster. He is the exact type of glue guy that helps turn a good team into a great team. Being part of three championship teams with three different franchises is not coincidental.

The Sixers made the right move prioritizing re-signing Green before they made any big moves in free agency. With what he brought last season on and off the court, they were in no position to let him walk.

Retaining Green this offseason was a major victory for Daryl Morey and the Sixers.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.