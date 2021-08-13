Howard Tried to Lure Danny Green Back to Lakers

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers added not one but two members of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 Championship squad. Ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, they acquired Danny Green from the Oklahoma City Thunder not too long after the Lakers dealt the veteran forward in exchange for Dennis Schroder.

Then, when the 2020 NBA Free Agency opened up, the Sixers signed veteran center Dwight Howard after he didn't receive an offer to return to the Lakers. During their first season with the Sixers, Howard and Green build up a stellar reputation.

As they both brought championship experience and valuable vocal leadership to a team full of young guys, Howard and Green were among two eventual free agents the Sixers could've benefitted from bringing back.

But as the 2021 NBA Free Agency period approached, it was becoming clear that at least one of them -- or possibly both of them -- could get picked up elsewhere. Howard, who was eager to return to the Lakers last season, was expected to make his return to Los Angeles for a third stint this upcoming season.

Sure enough, on the first day of free agency, Howard and the Lakers agreed to a one-year deal. Green, on the other hand, remained on the market for the next few days. As expected, Green received interest from several teams.

Since he's a 35-year-old veteran with championship experience who is still valuable on the court, many contending teams were interested in bringing him in. And former Sixers center Dwight Howard was trying to do his best to recruit Green to the Lakers for the second time.

"Dwight was trying to get me to come back," Green said on Thursday during his first media availability since re-signing with the Sixers. "George (Hill) was trying to get me to Milwaukee. Trying to do the minimum, people were trying to get me to go other places. But of course, Philly [recruited me]."

Green mentioned a handful of other teams that had an interest as well. But in the end, his best bet was to return to the Sixers as he feels there is unfinished business for him in Philly. While it's certainly going to be tough for the Sixers to run it back next season with better results, Green signed on for two more years to try and help the Sixers get past the second-round hump.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.